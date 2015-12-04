Video Devices Releases PIX-E Series Firmware Update V1.10

Adds 6G-SDI, Higher Frame Rate Recording, Enhanced Playback, and Anamorphic Desqueeze

REEDSBURG, WI, DECEMBER 4, 2015 — Video Devices announces Firmware Version 1.10 for the PIX-E Series of 4K-compatible recording monitors. With this latest firmware update, the PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H monitors now offer higher frame rate recording via HDMI, enhanced playback capabilities, and anamorphic desqueeze. Additionally, the PIX-E5 will also offer 6G-SDI to support 4K over a single SDI cable.





“We pay close attention to feedback from our customers, and we’ve used these suggestions to add several key features, such as with our latest firmware 1.10 update,” says Paul Isaacs, Director of Product Management and Design, Sound Devices, LLC. “We’re committed to offering new firmware with enhanced features to better assist our customers on the job.”





With firmware v1.10, the PIX-E Series now supports the higher frame rate of 1080p 120fps for high definition recording, which is ideal for capturing slow motion footage. The update also enables a 4:3 anamorphic desqueeze feature to the LCD and SDI/HDMI outputs during both monitoring input and playback. This process stretches out the horizontally squeezed images that result from cameras using anamorphic lenses, such as the Panasonic® LUMIX® GH4.





The firmware also includes many PIX-E Series enhancements for playback, such as 16x fast forward and 16x rewind functionality, the ability to jog through playback frame-by-frame, and shuttle in slow or fast motion. The new shuttling capability provides efficient navigation of playback forward or backward at rates from 1/8 speed to 32 times normal speed. Audio monitoring is even retained while shuttling forward from 1/8x to 2x. This update also has the ability to select next or previous recorded files from Stop by pressing Rewind or Fast Forward soft key buttons.





For the PIX-E5 monitor, v.1.10 now offers users 6G-SDI support of recording 4K over a single SDI cable for cameras like the Blackmagic® URSA®, plus the added ability to enable or disable a Lookup Table (LUT) on an SDI output.





On both PIX-E models, this version of firmware also features a new 3:2 pulldown removal option for input to file conversion, as well as more options for using external timecode. When set to 3:2 Pulldown, PIX-E Series monitors will automatically apply 3:2 pulldown if it detects a 3:2 cadence in an incoming 1080i 59.94 signal. External timecode options now include Linear Timecode (LTC) via the 3.5 mm line inputs, and HDMI timecode. The LTC from the line inputs may also be striped to Line In 1 or Line In 2 audio tracks.





PIX-E5 / PIX-E5H firmware v1.10 is available for download at: http://www.videodevices.com/support/downloads/pix-e5-firmware.





The PIX-E Series of 4K recording monitors includes two released five-inch models, PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H, as well as the upcoming seven-inch PIX-E7. Both the PIX-E5 and PIX-E7 monitors have SDI and HDMI I/O, while the PIX-E5H has HDMI I/O only. The monitors are equipped with a full suite of precision monitoring tools, plus the ability to record 4K and Apple® ProRes edit-ready files to the mSATA-based SpeedDrive. Video Devices built the PIX-E recording monitors in die-cast metal housings with scratch-resistant Gorilla® Glass 2. In addition to durability, the high-resolution monitors are available as 1920x1080 (PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H) or 1920x1200 (PIX-E7) LCD displays, which are color accurate and sunlight viewable.





Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC designs both Sound Devices audio products and Video Devices video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news gathering, live-event, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video monitors, recorders and related products, which address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports and events, as well as mobile, TV, film and documentary productions.





The Sound Devices, LLC, headquarters is located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Additional offices are located in Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, and Berlin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com



