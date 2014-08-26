Video Devices Product Line Steps into the Spotlight at IBC for the First Time

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 27, 2014 - Video Devices, mission-critical video products by Sound Devices, will make its IBC debut at this year’s exhibition (Hall 8, Stand B59). Since Sound Devices introduced its first video products, the camera-mounted PIX 240i and PIX 220i, the company has expanded on its success with a range of rack-mounted, network-connected video recorders. These product additions, including the new PIX 270i and PIX 250i, have opened new markets and product categories for the company.

“While production sound equipment is our foundation, and we continue to develop new audio gear, video production has become increasingly important for us,” says Matt Anderson, President of Sound Devices. “We are excited to highlight this new brand to the international broadcast community, in addition to our range of audio gear, at IBC 2014.”

The network-connected PIX 270i and PIX 250i video decks offer significant advantages for production workflows, providing time-saving tapeless, file-based recording and playback with the ability to remotely control, set up and transfer high-quality files over Ethernet. The units record edit-ready Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD files and allow simultaneous multiple-drive recording, giving production staff peace of mind with their rock-solid redundancy and backup capabilities (four drives for PIX 270i and two drives for 250i). Their extensive audio capabilities, including 64 channels of both MADI audio and Dante audio-over-Ethernet for PIX 270i (a world’s first for a video deck) and the PIX 250i’s 16 tracks of audio, make each unit a comprehensive, cost-effective tool for high-performance video capture and presentation.

Over the next several months, the company will brand all video-related products as Video Devices, including the PIX 240i, PIX 250i, and PIX 270i recorders. All future video products will also be branded Video Devices. This is a key step in a focused strategy to make Video Devices a dominant force in the video production and video integration markets.

Video Devices, a brand of Sound Devices, produces digital video recorders and related products that address a range of multiple-source video productions, including fast-paced, mission-critical studio applications, live sports, live events and mobile production. Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, live event and acoustical test and measurement applications. Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures both brands from its Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters, with additional offices in Madison, WI. For more information, visit the Video Devices and Sound Devices websites, www.videodevices.com; www.sounddevices.com.