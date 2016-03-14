Video Devices PIX-LR Audio Interface for PIX-E Series Now Shipping

REEDSBURG, WI, MARCH 14, 2016 — Video Devices is pleased to announce that the PIX-LR audio interface for the PIX-E Series of recording monitors is now shipping worldwide. The PIX-LR is an optional accessory that provides the PIX-E5, PIX-E5H, and PIX-E7 monitors with XLR inputs and outputs. It also features signature Sound Devices-designed mic preamps, accurate LED metering, and dedicated transport and gain controls.

“We are excited to announce that our lineup of industry-leading video products continues to grow with the addition of the PIX-LR,” says Paul Isaacs, Director of Product Management and Design, Sound Devices, LLC. “The PIX-LR is a result of the hard work and dedication of our designers and engineers, and further proof of our commitment to providing the professional video industry with world-class audio.”

The PIX-LR easily and securely mounts to the bottom of any PIX-E Series monitor via a ¼-inch 20 thread screw. Constructed from die-cast aluminum, the PIX-LR derives power from the monitor to which it is attached. It also offers two dedicated gain controls and illuminated, 23-segment LED metering.

Other features include two extremely low-noise, wide-gain XLR-3F connections for active-balanced, analog mic-level inputs (1 and 2), and two standard, 3-pin XLR-3M connections for balanced, analog outputs. Large dedicated backlit transport controls for record, stop, play, fast forward and rewind. PIX-LR also comes equipped with high-quality limiters with LED indication to prevent distortion, as well as high-pass filters for reducing unwanted low frequencies such as wind noise. Additionally, for fast level control, the PIX-LR has dedicated gain controls, which may be recessed when not in use. Inputs 1 and 2 may be linked for stereo level and pan control. The audio interface also supports 48V phantom power for condenser mics.

“The PIX-LR is a great way to bring our renowned Sound Devices audio integrity into our Video Devices products line,” adds Isaacs. “It’s just another testament to our customer-focused product development.”

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC, designs both Sound Devices audio products and Video Devices video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news gathering, live-event, and acoustical test-and-measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video monitors, recorders and related products that address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports, and events, as well as mobile, TV, film, and documentary productions.

The Sound Devices, LLC, headquarters is located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Additional offices are located in Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, and Berlin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com