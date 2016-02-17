Video Devices and Shure Distribution UK at BVE 2016

LONDON, FEBRUARY 16, 2016 - Video Devices, a brand of video products developed by Sound Devices, LLC, is exhibiting at London’s 2016 Broadcast Video Expo (BVE Stand Q17). Represented by its European Sales Manager Vojtech Pokorny, with assistance from UK distributor Shure Distribution UK, Video Devices will showcase a range of its video solutions throughout the show.

On display will be the company's full line of portable PIX-E Series 4K and Apple® ProRes -compatible recording monitors, including the 5-inch, 1920x1080 display PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H models, and the top-of-the-range 7-inch 1920x1200 display PIX-E7 model. The ultra-durable PIX-E Series monitors feature die-cast metal housings with scratch-resistant LCDs protected by Gorilla® Glass 2. Video Devices will also be displaying the rack-mount, multi-track PIX 270i recorder — ideal for large-scale, multi-cam workflows. BVE 2016 marks the UK tradeshow debut for Video Devices’ PIX-E7, which recently began shipping to European markets.

“We're delighted to be exhibiting at BVE this year,” says Pokorny. “Over the past few years, the exhibition has proved itself as one of the most effective annual showcases for video technology in Europe. We look forward to meeting our customers face-to-face, and presenting our video solutions to a broad cross-section of the video industry at this year's show.”

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC, designs both Sound Devices audio products and Video Devices video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news gathering, live-event, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video monitors, recorders and related products that address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports and events, as well as mobile, TV, film and documentary productions.

The Sound Devices, LLC, headquarters is located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Additional offices are located in Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, and Berlin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.