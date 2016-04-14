Video Clarity Unveils Industry's First Full-Reference, Perceptual-Quality Monitor and Measurement Device for 4K

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- April 7, 2016 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today announced the release of RTM 4K, a 4K-capable version of the company's RTM real-time audio and video monitoring solutions. In a technological milestone for the industry, RTM 4K is the first quality-monitoring solution that can apply 4K video sources and compare them with encoded/decoded 4K video to test for video quality, audio quality, lip sync, and loudness. It is also the first to perform those tests using full-reference methods and correlates results to accepted scales of human perception.

"4K, real-time, full-reference, perceptual-quality functionality has never been done before. Now manufacturers and entertainment networks with new 4K delivery functions can set up real-time monitoring with the unique functionality of automatic, time-based quality measurements that are highly correlated and meaningful to the audience's quality of experience," said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity. "Understanding the quality of experience is crucial as companies deploy their UHD services. RTM 4K lets them run a full performance evaluation on the delivery chain automatically, which saves them time and money when evaluating their UHD deployments."

Whether monitoring an existing service or perfecting the workflow of a future service, content originators and delivery networks can use RTM 4K to measure the quality of delivered 4K video over time -- and, for the first time, do it by comparing the 4K source with the downstream versions, with audio quality, lip sync, and loudness included. Like all RTM systems, RTM 4K alerts and records a degraded A/V signal if it falls below user-set limits, enabling users either to make adjustments as the content is playing out, or to study and correct the problem later.

The 3-RU RTM 4K is built with a variety of applications in mind, such as testing new 4K HEVC encoders for audio and video performance over time, and testing the performance of origination channels and automatically recording and logging faults in video, audio, lip sync, and loudness. Content providers can also deploy RTM 4K -- both in advance and during a broadcast -- for long-haul performance testing of special large-audience live programming, or in any instance where 4K content quality monitoring and measurement are required.

Video Clarity will demonstrate RTM 4K at the 2016 NAB Show in booth SU12413. RTM 4K will be available in May. More information about Video Clarity and the company's products is available at videoclarity.com.

