Video Clarity, Macnica Technology, and PacketStorm Communications to Demonstrate IP Network Delivery in an All-IP Environment at IBC2016

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- Aug. 23, 2016 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today announced that it will demonstrate 4K-over-IP contribution-level delivery with a full video and audio testing system at IBC2016 in conjunction with Macnica Technology and PacketStorm Communications. Together the companies will give two demonstrations: one showing how manufacturers and program service providers can deliver 4K video inside networks built for HD with TICO, and another that shows new standards for IP network transport, emulation, and quality testing for uncompressed video. The demonstrations will take place on Video Clarity s stand, 2.C57.

Today the trend is to deliver all media-over-IP infrastructures. One of the last areas to adopt IP infrastructure is the network core of a large video facility, where a high volume of uncompressed or potentially lightly compressed streams are required, said Adam Schadle, vice president of Video Clarity. By applying TICO in conjunction with 10-Gigabit IP transport technology, as well as new uncompressed IP transmission standards, we will demonstrate an emulated IP network and an end-to-end delivery test.

The demonstrations will center specifically on video and audio quality in the uncompressed domain, and on the mezzanine-level, visually lossless compression solutions being deployed for live-contribution video today.

In the demonstrations, IP transmission will come courtesy of Macnica Technology, who will show how such a system could replace today s SDI-based architectures for delivering multiple types of high-quality, contribution-level content. The 4K portion of the demo will rely on TICO compression. Meanwhile PacketStorm Communications will provide the IP network emulation for both WAN and PTP to simulate actual network conditions and standards-based stress conditions. Video Clarity s ClearView 4K Player will provide the video source feed, and Video Clarity s RTM 4K real-time monitor will test the source against the network output. The RTM system measures audio and video quality continuously and applies a user-set threshold for error events that are captured automatically for playback in a side-by-side comparison of the source and downstream network output.

The IP transport solution shown in the demonstration can be deployed today to transmit high-quality video and audio -- both uncompressed and 4K compressed -- that must be tested for quality under potentially impaired network conditions. The technology and products to be used in the demonstration are available now.

More information about the companies involved in the demonstration is available at videoclarity.com, www.macnicatech.com, and packetstorm.com.

# # #

About Macnica Technology

Macnica Technology offers products that implement the industry-defined standards for moving live, high-definition video over standard IP (Ethernet) networks. Macnica leverages video and high-speed networking expertise to develop superior products and intellectual property for the Broadcast, Pro-AV, and High-Speed Networking Industries. Additional information is available at macnicatech.com.

About PacketStorm Communications Inc.

PacketStorm Communications, Inc. is a test equipment manufacturer concentrating on Internet Protocol applications. Located in Brick, NJ, the company was founded in 1998 and is a private entity. More information can be obtained by calling (732) 544-2434 or by visiting PacketStorm.com.

About Video Clarity Inc.

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco and Harmonic; and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at videoclarity.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/VideoClarity/VideoClarity_RTM4K.zip

Photo Caption: Video Clarity RTM 4K

Visit Video Clarity at IBC2016, Stand 2.C57

