Video Clarity Launches ClearView Shuttle 4K

New Cost-Effective Video Quality Analyzer Includes 4K Record, Playback, and Analysis for Manufacturers and Program Networks

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- Sept. 3, 2014 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today announced the launch of ClearView Shuttle 4K, a new system that adds another 4K-capable solution to the company's ClearView video quality analyzer line. Originally designed as a portable, entry-level solution for HD video quality-of-service testing, ClearView Shuttle now includes record and playback capabilities for testing 4K video with audio. With the ability to record, play back, and compare sequences of uncompressed 4K video, ClearView Shuttle is ideal for device manufacturers and media operators that need to test new encoding technologies and existing processing devices already installed in their operations.

"To maintain video and audio quality as compression standards change, everyone along the broadcast chain needs to measure continually the performance of the compression engines on which their day-to-day operations depend," said Adam Schadle, vice president, Video Clarity. "And now, as more and more devices with 4K capabilities are built and deployed, device manufacturers as well as operators require quality testing with the ability to record at native 4K resolutions in addition to HD and SD formats. ClearView Shuttle 4K is an evolutionary step that provides 4K I/O device and signal path testing at a lower price point with repeatable, objective quality measurements that closely resemble subjective results."

ClearView Shuttle 4K is a small, lightweight, and portable device that can be used easily on a desktop or moved from the lab to an office environment if required. In a typical workflow, the ClearView Shuttle 4K records the 4K source reference video (or an imported 4K file) and then plays back the sequence at up to 60 Hz in real time. The analyzer calculates the segment's video quality score and provides frame-by-frame results to enable a qualitative picture quality evaluation.

"Any operation, large or small, from hardware/software designers to end-user producers who work with any kind of compression in standard or high definition, should analyze compression performance to know how their technical and aesthetic choices will look to end users," Schadle added. "With ClearView Shuttle 4K, we've made it easy and cost-effective to accomplish this with 4K formats. It's one more example of how Video Clarity is continuing to bring new 4K testing features to market as quickly as we can."

More information about Video Clarity and the company's products is available at www.videoclarity.com.

About Video Clarity Inc.

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco and Harmonic; and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at www.videoclarity.com.

