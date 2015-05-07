New at the KOBA 2015 Show:

Video Clarity

KOBA 2015 Product Preview

On Huton Digital Booth D427

RTM With Real-Time HEVC Testing

Making its KOBA Show debut will be Video Clarity's RTM real-time audio and video monitoring solution for performing real-time quality measurement and monitoring of new HEVC codecs and services. The new HEVC testing feature, now available via update on most RTM solutions, will be important for broadcasters and content delivery networks that must compare codecs and test their performance to determine which ones offer the best A/V quality. The feature also applies to transcoder and statistical multiplexer product testing throughout firmware version development for manufacturers and live-channel performance testing to check new encoder deployment and bit-rate performance over a given transmission path for TV networks and service providers.

RTM with HEVC testing provides full-reference, uncompressed DMOS measurement using any MPEG source stream or baseband input, and it can decode and align encode/transcode HEVC video streams with source input for long-duration quality measurement and logging functions. RTM automatically records a sequence when video and audio quality drop below preset thresholds.

ClearView Extreme 4K Video Quality Analyzers

At the KOBA 2015 Show, Video Clarity will showcase its ClearView Extreme 4K video quality analyzers, which provide a new level of input/output capability and performance in subjective picture quality comparison.

With the continuing advancement of new coding algorithms for entertainment program delivery and new processing devices for broadcast, cable, IPTV, VOD, OTT, and satellite TV, the ClearView quality analyzer solutions allow researchers in broadcast and consumer product manufacturing to understand the generational and picture quality potential of new 4K formats.

The new products are capable of interactive playback and comparison of two uncompressed 4K (3840 X 2160) sequences at up to 60 Hz in real time. With the easy-to-use ClearView solution, users can import and play A/V sequence files to compare processed video to original sources with new 8- and 10-bit high-resolution displays, and also to test for perceptual video quality.

"KOBA is an important regional event for the broadcast industry, and we look forward to working with our partner, Huton Digital, to introduce our RTM with real-time HEVC testing to the Korean market."

-- Blake Homan, President and Founder of Video Clarity

Company Overview

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco(R) and Harmonic(R); and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at www.videoclarity.com.