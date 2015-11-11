Video Clarity, Inter BEE 2015, ClearView Extreme 8K, ClearView Player

New Products for Inter BEE 2015:

ClearView Extreme 8K Video Quality Analyzer

Video Clarity's ClearView Extreme 8K is the industry's first fully capable video quality analysis system for 8K resolution that enables users to measure and analyze the quality of 8K uncompressed video using perceptual metrics and side by side visual comparison on a single monitor.

Designed for use in labs at television broadcast networks; cable, satellite, and IPTV service providers; and television signal-processing product manufacturers; ClearView Extreme 8K allows broadcast engineers and researchers to understand the generational and picture-quality potential of new 8K formats. The analyzer's user interface makes it possible to compare 8K source video against its processed counterparts side by side on a single screen. The system provides interactive features on the full-resolution video output such as zoom and scroll, and other view modes such as A minus B, all of which help users conduct the best-possible analysis. In addition to supporting SD and HD resolutions and frame rates, ClearView Extreme 8K is capable of interactive playback comparison of two uncompressed 8K sequences at up 30 Hz or two uncompressed 4K sequences at up to 60 Hz in real time.

ClearView Player 8K Uncompressed 8K/4K/HD/SD Recorder and Player

Video Clarity's ClearView Player 8K is targeted for test labs and broadcast events where a reliable video server is required to play back exact segments of video either in a long-form or short-form loop. ClearView Player 8K has all the record and file ingest functions of a full ClearView analyzer system to provide easy preparation of content with a simple playback application for repeated and reliable output of uncompressed UHD video and audio.

ClearView Extreme 8K and ClearView Player 8K are the newest additions to Video Clarity's ClearView line of test and measurement analyzers for A/V quality testing, subjective viewing, recording, and playing virtually any resolution of uncompressed sequences. The product line includes four full-reference human perceptual scoring methods, all of which are based on algorithms that have been developed to measure perceived video and audio quality in a precise way.

RTM 3G Portable

At Inter BEE Video Clarity will showcase a smaller, lighter, rack-mountable RTM 3G real-time monitoring device. This new, portable 2-RU system incorporates SSD technology, which saves space and creates higher reliability. RTM 3G is used for short- or long-term quality monitoring of live and prerecorded 3 Gbps content to detect subtle or intermittent errors. With RTM 3G, users can test the quality of any delivered service they deploy -- either from contribution links, broadcast distribution, or IP networks. In doing so, they will be able to understand service and product performance levels and perfect program delivery before or during content delivery.

RTM 3G features DMOS, which measures video quality with the Emmy Award-winning MS-SSIM metric performed in real time. DMOS allows users to view a channel's quality without the complexity of setting up one or more recordings first. When video or audio runs outside of preset quality measurement thresholds, RTM 3G will automatically record the unacceptable clips and log the quality scores. RTM 3G also enables multiple audio and video measurements in one system at the same time, and users get a high degree of accuracy because recordings are in the uncompressed domain.

RTM Scheduler

For the first time at Inter BEE, Video Clarity will show RTM Scheduler, a new tool for customers who use the company's RTM real-time monitoring systems. RTM Scheduler allows operators to use a single RTM unit to monitor several programs or channels in a series based on a user-defined schedule.

Although RTM systems monitor a single channel at a time, RTM Scheduler makes it easy for users to program an RTM unit to perform multiple sequential tests, thereby making it possible for a single RTM unit to perform quality measurements and fault-monitoring sessions on several channels. This capability is especially useful when the RTM unit is monitoring an SDI source against an IP-processed source. As a source for the test reference, RTM can select from an IP stream or up to four SDI interfaces sequentially. The RTM unit can then select any processed IP stream (or series of streams) for quality measurement and monitoring on a time and test-length schedule.

"Inter BEE is an event where ground breaking products are introduced for content delivery applications worldwide. It's the perfect venue for us to launch leading-edge solutions for video quality measurement, monitoring, and analysis."

-- Adam Schadle, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Video Clarity

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco and Harmonic; and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at videoclarity.com.