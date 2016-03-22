Video Clarity Announces Signal-Measurement Tool for ClearView Systems

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- March 22, 2016 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today announced ClearView WFM, a new inclusion for the ClearView Video Quality Analyzer and an option for ClearView Player systems. To complement the color-space and HDR capabilities introduced in the latest ClearView update (ClearView 8.4), ClearView WFM actively reads and tests any video file that has been imported or recorded to help users understand input- or output-signal parameters as generated by waveform, color vector, and chromaticity charts.

Our goal at Video Clarity is to continue to provide new features so that our customers always have the measurement tools they need when they need them. As the video-delivery industry makes the transition from HD to UHD resolutions, our customers must be able to measure signal integrity as it relates to advanced color space and high dynamic range, said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity. The ClearView WFM application gives our customers a feature-rich, integrated signal-measurement solution so that they no longer need external tools when using a ClearView system.

Program originators, entertainment service providers, and manufacturers of encoding and digital video-processing products need several types of tools to understand video signals. With ClearView WFM, users have a built-in, easy-to-access way of understanding waveform, color vector, chromaticity, or metadata for input or output signals.

ClearView WFM will be especially useful to those who want to take video signals from a camera and check to see that signals are within legal parameters. The application will be beneficial in other instances as well, such as when checking signal parameters of the output and playback of a video sequence stored in a ClearView library. In other examples, users of ClearView WFM might utilize the solution to check image and signal characteristics that have been shot by two different cameras, or to check two recordings of the same visual set with differently applied camera settings.

Starting in April, ClearView WFM will be included in all new shipments of Analyzer systems and will be an option for ClearView Player models and existing users ClearView Analyzer installations.

Video Clarity will demonstrate ClearView WFM at the 2016 NAB Show in booth SU12413. More information about Video Clarity and the company s products is available at videoclarity.com.

# # #

About Video Clarity Inc.

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco and Harmonic; and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at videoclarity.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/VideoClarity/VideoClarity_ClearView-WFM.zip

Photo Caption: Video Clarity s ClearView WFM

Visit Video Clarity at the 2016 NAB Show, Booth SU12413

Share it on Twitter: Video Clarity Announces Signal-Measurement Tool for ClearView Systems - http://goo.gl/fUKJ0d

Follow Video Clarity:

https://www.facebook.com/VideoClarity

https://www.linkedin.com/company/video-clarity

https://plus.google.com/114290553360043263852/posts