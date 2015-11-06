Video Clarity Announces ClearView Extreme 8K and ClearView Player 8K for Uncompressed 8K Video

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- Nov. 6, 2015 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, announces the release of its ClearView Extreme 8K video quality analyzer and ClearView Player 8K uncompressed 8K/4K/HD/SD recorder and player.

ClearView Extreme 8K is the industry's first fully capable video quality analysis system for 8K resolution that enables users to measure and analyze the quality of 8K uncompressed video using perceptual metrics and side by side visual comparison on a single monitor.

"With the number of resolutions, screens, and processing methods in content delivery today, anyone who delivers digital content or manufactures signal-processing equipment would do well to test the output of their systems in a lab setting before deploying them -- something that up to now has been impossible to do effectively with 8K content using existing test and measurement systems," said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity. "With ClearView Extreme 8K, we've invented the first appliance that lets people visually compare 8K video to encoded video so they can understand the effects of different processing scenarios. Because ClearView Extreme 8K can analyze video at any resolution and frame rate, manufacturers and service providers can prepare and test for quality in specific new multiresolution video-delivery scenarios that include 8K. It's another way Video Clarity breaks down barriers to testing and visual analysis for our customers."

Designed for use in labs at television broadcast networks; cable, satellite, and IPTV service providers; and television signal-processing product manufacturers; ClearView Extreme 8K allows broadcast engineers and researchers to understand the generational and picture-quality potential of new 8K formats. The analyzer's GUI makes it possible to compare 8K source video against its processed counterparts side by side on a single screen. The GUI has interactive features such as zoom and scroll, and other view modes such as A minus B, all of which help users conduct the best-possible analysis. In addition to supporting SD and HD resolutions and frame rates, ClearView Extreme 8K is capable of interactive playback comparison of two uncompressed 8K sequences at up 30 Hz or two uncompressed 4K sequences at up to 60 Hz in real time.

Simultaneous to ClearView Extreme 8K, Video Clarity introduces ClearView Player 8K targeted for test labs and broadcast events where a reliable video server is required to play back exact segments of video either in long form or short form loop. ClearView Player 8K has all the record and file ingest functions of a full ClearView analyzer system to provide easy preparation of content with a simple playback application for repeated and reliable output of uncompressed UHD video and audio.

ClearView Extreme 8K and ClearView Player 8K are the newest additions to Video Clarity's ClearView line of test and measurement analyzers for A/V quality testing, subjective viewing, recording, and playing virtually any resolution of uncompressed sequences. The product line includes three full-reference scoring methods, all of which are based on algorithms that have been developed to measure perceived quality in a precise way.

ClearView Extreme 8K and ClearView Player 8K will be available in December with 14, 25, or 38 terabytes of storage. Price quotes are available from Video Clarity or its authorized distribution partners.

More information about Video Clarity and the company's products is available at videoclarity.com.

# # #

About Video Clarity Inc.

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco and Harmonic; and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at videoclarity.com.

Link to Photos:www.wallstcom.com/VideoClarity/VideoClarity_ClearViewExtreme8K.zip

Description of Photos: Front and back views of Video Clarity s ClearView Extreme 8K.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/VideoClarity/VideoClarity__ClearViewPlayer8K-front.png

Photo Caption: Front view of Video Clarity s ClearView Player 8K.

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/VideoClarity/VideoClarity_ClearView-Photoshop-Files.zip

Description of Photos: Video Clarity's ClearView Extreme and Player 8K Photoshop Files