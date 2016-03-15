Video Clarity Announces ClearView 8.4

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- March 15, 2016 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today announced ClearView 8.4, the latest update to its ClearView line of video quality analyzers and player/recorders. With version 8.4, ClearView 4K and 8K systems have undergone significant changes to provide new color-space-capable pictures and support for high dynamic range (HDR) as prescribed by ITU-R BT.2020. With these changes, the ClearView 4K and 8K systems will be the first on the market to interactively show side-by-side 4K or 8K pictures in native ITU-R Rec. BT.2020 color space, and allow comparison of HDR video in that color space.

"As the industry aspires to deliver 4K and, in time, 8K video, the trend is to apply advanced color-space functions to pictures that are produced at 4K or 8K resolutions because as UHD products and services develop, the delivery chain will need to provide these new capabilities," said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity. "We've added these advanced functions to ClearView so that program originators and manufacturers can easily study the picture quality and performance of their products and services as they transition to higher resolutions and pixel depths. The aim, of course, is to provide a better viewing experience to audiences around the world."

ClearView 8.4 will benefit both program originators and manufacturers of encoding and digital video-processing products, all of which must be able to study the visual and perceptual differences that result from enhanced color space and HDR as they move from HD to UHD resolutions.

ClearView 8.4 provides an effective way to judge HDR video sequences on the same monitor, which was not possible until now. In doing so, ClearView 8.4 eliminates potential setup and calibration differences that can occur when using two monitors to compare original to processed HDR pictures. Also, in situations where a full picture comparison is required, ClearView 8.4 users can easily switch to dual output mode for exact sequencing of two comparative video sequences on two different monitors at the same resolution and frame rate.

ClearView 8.4 will be available with every new ClearView system at the end of March. Existing ClearView 4K and 8K users will be able to upgrade to ClearView 8.4. Active subscribers to the Video Clarity product-support and warranty program can update their systems at no extra charge. Video Clarity will contact users with upgrade instructions.

Video Clarity will demonstrate ClearView 8.4 at the 2016 NAB Show in booth SU12413. More information about Video Clarity and the company's products is available at videoclarity.com.

About Video Clarity Inc.

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco and Harmonic; and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at videoclarity.com.

