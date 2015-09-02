Video Clarity and PacketStorm Join Forces on Video-Over-IP Testing Solution

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- Sept. 2, 2015 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today announced a technology partnership with long-time collaborator PacketStorm, the industry leader in Layer 2 and Layer 3 WAN emulation and network bandwidth simulation, sometimes referred to as "Internet in a box." As partners, the two companies are presenting their respective technologies to customers as a complete video-delivery testing package that addresses video-application test requirements from both the network readiness and quality assurance perspectives. The aim is for customers to create, test, and perfect simulated networks before building the infrastructure and taking it live.

"Video Clarity's and PacketStorm's network-testing products are two sides of the same coin. PacketStorm's products help customers understand problematic network conditions, parameters, and load characteristics, while ours measure the video and audio quality behaviors that result once those conditions are applied to the network," said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity. "Broadcasters and other content delivery providers need both components in order to get a complete picture of how well their video-delivery setup will work before they actually construct it. By working together even more closely, our two companies are making it easier for customers to realize the value of the joint solution."

The relationship includes Video Clarity's RTM real-time monitor and recorder working in concert with PacketStorm's 6XG and Hurricane network emulators, which are designed to emulate and test networks according to industry standards for video delivery. In a typical scenario, the 6XG or the Hurricane emulates network conditions for a given customer application. The PacketStorm equipment creates a network model, introduces impairments to that network that are likely to occur under normal conditions, and then applies variables that stress the network to its limit, testing all the while to make sure the network equipment continues to meet the requirements of whatever specification is applicable.

Meanwhile, outside the PacketStorm-simulated network, Video Clarity's RTM is measuring the quality of the encoder and decoder output to ensure it stays within the customer's preset quality thresholds, and recording any out-of-threshold impairments for the customer to review and address.

This testing scenario is particularly applicable for measuring quality in video-over-IP situations, such as when content providers transmit raw, uncompressed video across a network pursuant to the SMPTE 2022 standard (such as HD video coming directly from a studio or stadium), or when OTT providers such as Netflix and Amazon stream video to end-user devices according to the DASH standard.

"PacketStorm and Video Clarity have complementary product lines that, when used together, can tell a customer in no uncertain terms whether their network and video-processing equipment will behave as expected and hold up to industry standards under live, unpredictable conditions," said Jack Douglass, vice president of marketing at PacketStorm. "Building new infrastructure and testing in the IP domain are two hot topics as we head into IBC2015, which makes the PacketStorm and Video Clarity joint solution a must-see at the show this year."

Video Clarity and PacketStorm will demonstrate their products as they apply to common testing applications at IBC2015 on Video Clarity's stand 2.C57.

More information about Video Clarity and the company's products is available at videoclarity.com.

About PacketStorm Communications Inc.

PacketStorm Communications Inc. is a test equipment manufacturer concentrating on Internet Protocol applications. Located in Eatontown, NJ, the company was founded in 1998 and is a private entity. More information can be obtained by calling (732) 544-2434 or by visiting www.PacketStorm.com.

About Video Clarity Inc.

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco and Harmonic; and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at videoclarity.com.

