Videlio, Cisco, EVS and Grass Valley Offer Broadcasters 4K and IP Breakfast Workshops at IBC 2017

Dafydd REES, Deputy Director of Operations, ARENA Television

Dafydd Rees has a wealth of experience designing some of the first HD OB trucks in the UK. He was given a senior role in overseeing the design and development of Arena’s new UHD fleet. His fundamental understanding of the technology, combined with significant time unit managing, makes him uniquely placed to develop an IP workflow to meet the needs of Arena clients. Arena holds major contracts with the BBC, ITV, BT Sport and Sky Sports.

David WARD, SVP, Engineering Chief Technology Officer and Chief Architect, CISCO

As Engineering CTO and Chief Architect at CISCO Systems, David is responsible for defining strategy and leading research and development of new innovations via tight partnerships with customers and academia. He is known in the industry because of his knowledge and expertise in IP/MPLS routing, high availability, network design and systems software. David held the roles of software architect for IOS-XR; co-system architect of several next generation routers, line cards, route processors and service blades for multiple routing products in the CISCO service provider portfolio.

Christophe MESSA, Senior Product Manager, IP Solutions, EVS

Christophe has over a decade worth of experience in broadcast and media technology operations and product management. He joined EVS as Product Manager, in charge of IP systems in 2015. His background is news and playout. After starting his career as a project engineer for Grass Valley deploying playout systems, he spent six years with Quantel and SAM designing and rolling out news production platforms in Europe and Canada.

Chuck MEYER, Chief Technical Officer Production, GRASS VALLEYRecently named SMPTE Fellow, Chuck was appointed CTO Production, Grass Valley, a Belden Brand in 2013. He is responsible for advanced technology development for live production and networking products. Prior to joining Grass Valley, Chuck was president and CEO of NVISION where he led pioneering development of HD television routing and distribution equipment as well as digital audio technologies during a span of 22 years. Grass Valley and Miranda acquired NVISION in 2008.

Henry GOODMAN, Director of Product Development, CALREC

With more than 35 years’ experience in the professional audio industry, Henry Goodman is Director of Product Development at Calrec. Spending over 25 years in sales, he has developed strong relationships with broadcasters across the globe, working closely with them to identify how best to support their needs. In this role,

Henry brings his commercial strengths to the challenge of developing customer-lead products that continue to fulfil the needs of Calrec’s customer base.

Tom KNOWLES, Product Manager, Solid State Logic

Tom is responsible for the strategic planning and realization of Solid State Logic broadcast product portfolio. As such, he has been the driving force behind the company’s shift to networked solutions. He specializes in the design and integration of networked Audio over IP systems and works with a comprehensive engineering team to specify, develop, manage and deliver the SSL network I/O and system T ranges. With an engineering degree from Bristol University, Tom has spent many years on the front line in both systems engineering and technical service roles, making him a strong advocate of client requirements.

Malcolm ROBINSON, Chief Operating Officer, VIDELIO

Malcolm manages VIDELIO operations in the United Kingdom since the acquisition of Broadcast Networks where he was Director of media and broadcast solutions. Prior to joining Broadcast Networks, Malcolm used to lead the live production solutions division of Sony Professional Services where he pioneered the evolution of OBs to HD and 3D. His original background is news, having spent seven years with CNN as a field engineer covering major stories from the fall of the USSR to the war in Somalia.