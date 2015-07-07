VidCon Announces Katie Couric Will Interview BuzzFeed’s Ze Frank on Stage

Anaheim, CA, July 7, 2015:VidCon (http://vidcon.com), the world’s largest and most influential online video conference for creatives and industry professionals, today announced that award-winning Yahoo! Global News Anchor Katie Couric will interview Ze Frank of BuzzFeed Motion Pictures on stage at VidCon, taking place July 23rd through July 25th at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

A host of additional speakers and panelists including Susan Wojcicki of YouTube, Victor Koo of Youku Tudou, Jennifer Prince of Twitter, John Sebastian of Procter & Gamble, J.P. Colaco of Vessel, Mike Vorhaus of Magid Advisors, and Brian Solis of Altimeter Group, among others will also be participating in ground-breaking fireside chats, seminars and product demonstrations.

The annual three-day conference’s Industry Track is building on last year’s success, which included more than 120 advertising agency executives and almost 250 brand managers along with nearly 600 media and network executives and another 500 technologists and platform executives from companies across the online and traditional media ecosystem.

“We’ve set the stage for Katie Couric, one of the most respected journalists of our time, and Ze Frank, one of the most creative online video personalities this industry has seen, to explore the future of narrative entertainment” said Hank Green, Co-Founder of VidCon and host of the popular YouTube shows SciShow, VlogBrothers and Crash Course. “This meeting of the minds will give attendees rare insight into one of the most exciting growth areas in online video, and is sure to offer a unique and unexpected view into the future.”

"From screaming fans clamoring to see their favorite creator, to industry heavyweights leading thought-provoking conversations about the future of online video, VidCon has become the biggest event dedicated to the burgeoning online video market," said Derek Callow, Director of Partner Marketing, YouTube. "We continue to be amazed and inspired by the incredible success creators have found on YouTube and look forward to participating again this year."

This year’s seminar track offers brands, advertising agencies and new and old media companies a unique opportunity to learn the secrets from the experts about how to grow their audience, make more money and understand the inner workings of the online video industry. The program includes prominent innovators across fourteen different seminars focused on everything from the secrets of analytics based audience development to how to be successful on Facebook, Vine, Instagram and Pinterest.

Those seminars include:

Secrets of Driving Revenue and Building Audience With YouTube’s Trueview

Using Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter to Build Audiences and Drive Revenue

Optimizing Video Views On Your Own Website

How Traditional Media Can Build a New Media Audience

Using Curation To Build Your Business

Converting Viewers Into Paying Customers

Using Thumbnail Science to Drive Views

“This year’s VidCon will deliver inspiring strategies and hands-on tactics that will give attendees insight into the future, along with tips and tricks to start making money and growing audiences today,” said Jim Louderback, Editorial Director of the Industry Track at VidCon. “We’re providing online video creators, producers, developers and marketers with the essential tools to build big businesses and drive the online video industry forward. However, we’ve had record ticket sales this year so anyone planning to attend should register soon! At our current rate, we’ll be completely sold out by July 10th.”

To register for VidCon 2015 and to see our evolving agenda of speakers and seminars, please visit: http://vidcon.com/the-industry-track/.

