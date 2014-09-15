Viaccess-Orca's Voyage-TV Everywhere Solution Selected by Telekom Romania for "Telekom TV" IPTV and OTT Multiscreen Service

Leveraging Viaccess-Orca's Voyage, Telekom Romania Can Deliver Personalized Content to Any Screen

PARIS -- Sept. 13, 2014 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that telecommunications operator Telekom Romania, part of Deutsche Telekom, has selected Viaccess-Orca's Voyage-TV Everywhere solution to drive its upcoming new IPTV and OTT multiscreen service, "Telekom TV." Viaccess-Orca served as the primary system integrator on the project, leading a rapid service deployment and ensuring a smooth integration process with the following third-party technology partners: Cap Gemini, Friendly Technologies, Broadpeak, Harmonic, Accedo, and Zenterio, with the Zenterio operating system served on KAONMEDIA's set-top boxes (STBs). Using Viaccess-Orca's Voyage solution, which includes the company's RiGHTv unified service delivery platform and COMPASS content discovery platform, Telekom Romania can deliver a wide range of content, including live television, video-on-demand (VOD), and catch-up TV, to subscribers on any screen.

"To provide a superior multiscreen service to potentially millions of subscribers across Romania, we needed a TV Everywhere solution that offers unparalleled levels of interactivity and personalization. Unifying the service delivery across different networks by using a single converged system was also important," said Nikolai Beckers, CEO of Telekom Romania. "Viaccess-Orca's Voyage solution enables us to offer a compelling personalized television experience on every screen. Our customers can create favorite channels lists, bookmark movies or channels, set up reminders, and record preferred content on all connected devices."

Prior to deploying Viaccess-Orca's Voyage, Telekom Romania was using multiple infrastructure silos for its TV offerings, such as IPTV, OTT, DTH, and cable. Voyage supports all types of TV and video service delivery modes on all devices (TVs, PCs, STBs, smartphones, tablets, etc.) with any business model (subscription, pay-per-view, etc.), allowing Telekom Romania to eliminate the technical and organizational hurdles typically involved with multiscreen service delivery. This new unified platform built by Viaccess-Orca enables Telekom Romania to support more device types, reduce costs, increase operational efficiencies, and quickly expand its service offering. Another innovation of Telekom TV is its availability beyond the Telekom Romania customer base via monthly subscriptions, which can increase the service's reach and revenue.

"Utilizing our Voyage-TV Everywhere solution, Telekom Romania can provide subscribers with a personalized television experience that flows seamlessly from one screen to another, regardless of device type," said François Moreau de Saint Martin, CEO of Viaccess-Orca. "As Telekom Romania grows, our Voyage solution will enable the operator to further enrich its customers' journey into content experience."

About Telekom Romania

Telekom Romania is a new and dynamic telecommunication brand, offering complete, innovative, simplified and customized mobile and fixed communication services for a vast customers' community, using approximately 10 million services.

Through the two operators, Telekom Romania Mobile Communications and Telekom Romania Communications, the new brand provides a complete range of telecommunication services, for a full and rewarding customer experience: 3G and 4G mobile voice and mobile data services, traditional fixed telephony, high speed internet and television on multiple technologies, including IPTV, as well as high quality content and exclusivities in order to complete the entertainment experience. For business customers, the new brand is the promise for delivering turn-key IT&C solutions which support companies becoming more competitive and agile.

Telekom Romania brand is present on the Romanian market since 2014, after the joint rebranding of Romtelecom and COSMOTE Romania.

Telekom Romania is a brand pertaining to Deutsche Telekom, one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies with over 142 million mobile customers, 31 million fixed-network lines and more than 17 million broadband lines (as of December 31, 2013). The Group provides fixed network, mobile communications, Internet and IPTV products and services for consumers and ICT solutions for business customers and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in around 50 countries and has approximately 229,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenues of EUR 60.1 billion in the 2013 financial year - more than half of it outside Germany.

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

