Viaccess-Orca's Voyage - TV Everywhere Solution Powers OTT Multiscreen Service for Channel 4 Media USA

PARIS -- Sept. 20, 2016 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection, delivery, and enhancement of content services, announced today that U.S.-based content provider Channel 4 Media USA has selected the company's Voyage - TV Everywhere solution to drive its new TV OTT multiscreen service in the United States. Catering to ethnic communities, including Bangladeshi, Indian, and Pakistani, Channel 4 Media USA relies on Voyage - TV Everywhere to deliver live television channels and hundreds of hours of video-on-demand content to its subscribers, ensuring a secure, personalized, and consistent user experience across all screens.

"Multiscreen content delivery is fraught with technical and organizational challenges, which require deploying a flexible, end-to-end solution. Beyond that, we wanted to deliver a unique viewing experience to our subscribers, a functionality that is not offered by most vendors," said Md. Azizul Haque, chairman at Channel 4 Media USA. "Viaccess-Orca's Voyage - TV Everywhere is the most secure and reliable platform available, backed by years of content protection expertise. It offers a simple approach toward individualizing the TV experience, boosting customer satisfaction, while keeping our operational costs low."

Voyage - TV Everywhere is built on Viaccess-Orca's RiGHTv unified service delivery platform. RiGHTv simplifies content and business management, enabling Channel 4 Media USA to prepare content in a range of formats, as well as manage video and metadata assets, content distribution, and publishing. In addition to handling subscribers and devices, RiGHTv streamlines customer service operations and management of various business models.

Voyage - TV Everywhere features Viaccess-Orca's Connected Sentinel digital rights management solution and embedded media player, allowing Channel 4 Media USA to securely deliver premium content to any device and easily comply with the growing variety of content rights distribution requirements. Viaccess-Orca's COMPASS content discovery platform allows for recommendations of relevant content to each individual user, while front-end TV Everywhere Apps make it possible to provide a highly personalized user experience across multiple devices. Voyage - TV Everywhere supports a variety of advanced business models, such as subscription and pay-per-view, to boost the monetization of Channel 4 Media USA's new OTT multiscreen service.

"We are proud to power this OTT service for different ethnicities and cultures, especially the Bangladeshi, Indian, and Pakistani communities, in the U.S.," said Paul Molinier, CEO of Viaccess-Orca. "By choosing Voyage - TV Everywhere, Channel 4 Media USA has set a great example of how OTT multiscreen services can be launched quickly and efficiently. The solution will easily accommodate the provider's growth in the future as market and subscriber demands change."

More information on Viaccess-Orca and the company's products is available at http://www.viaccess-orca.com.

# # #

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit http://www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

NOTE to Editors: For SEO purposes, Viaccess-Orca respectfully requests that editors use complete web links, including http://, when referencing Viaccess-Orca or the company's products.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@ViaccessOrca%20Voyage%20-%20TV%2...@voyagetvaas%20Powers%20OTT%20Multiscreen%20Service%20for%20Channel%204%20Media%20USA%20-%20https://goo.gl/whrnFf