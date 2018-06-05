Viaccess-Orca, Wiztivi, and EKT Join Forces to Introduce Cross-Platform OTT and IPTV Solution

PARIS and ROTTWEIL, Germany — June 5, 2018 — Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions; Wiztivi, a leading company for multiscreen user interfaces (UI); and EKT, a company that specializes in the design and manufacture of set-top box solutions, have joined forces to create an end-to-end (E2E) OTT multiscreen and IPTV solution for pay-TV operators and service providers.

“It is challenging to deliver content to a growing number of connected devices over different delivery networks. On top of it all, today’s pay-TV operators must also provide an exceptional user experience to stand apart from the competition,” said Chem Assayag, EVP Marketing and Sales at Viaccess-Orca. “Partnering with Wiztivi and EKT, we’ve simplified the management and delivery of next-generation OTT and IPTV services, enabling pay-TV operators to drive new revenue streams and increase viewer satisfaction by making the TV experience feature-rich, personalized, and consistent across screens.”

The joint multiplatform and multiscreen TV and DVB hybrid solution enables operators to dramatically speed up the time-to-market for services and meet next-generation user experience expectations. Seamless integration has been achieved between VO’s TV Platform, on premise and cloud; Wiztivi TIMELESSUI® cross-platform UI solution; and EKT Solid TV STB solutions. Stringent deployment timelines can be easily attained through a combination of VO’s TV Platform and TIMELESSUI portability to virtually any targeted environment, including iOS®, Android™, and EKT STB. Portability guarantees the same user interface and user experience across devices including smartphones, tablets, PCs, STBs, and connected TVs.

Viaccess-Orca’s TV Platform delivers TV services to any device across any network, enabling operators to manage, deliver, and monetize multiscreen content easily. The TV Platform includes functionalities for content, service delivery, customer, and device management; content discovery and personalization; content protection; and advanced TV analytics. VO’s TV Platform can be deployed on premise or in the cloud.

“As the video services market evolves toward video consumption anywhere and anytime, the rise of OTT services presents an opportunity for pay-TV operators and service providers to enhance their value proposition and for content distributors to increase their revenue,” said Manuel Dujardin, CTO at Wiztivi. “We are proud of this partnership, which showcases how agnostic Wiztivi’s technology is with VO’s cloud platform, enabling a quick time-to-market for IPTV and OTT offerings on a modular UI portal increasing ARPU."

Combining the power of IPTV/OTT and existing DVB infrastructures into a single STB platform, EKT’s solidTV STB enables operators to meet the television requirements of today and tomorrow. Based on Linux and Android, EKT’s STB is well suited for every market segment, delivering an unmatched user experience with minimal investment.

“We strongly believe in a solid partnership that brings the experts together in one seamless integrated solution,” said Richard Smith, CEO of EKT. “Viaccess-Orca, Wiztivi, and EKT have made a three-way commitment to bring a ready-to-deploy solution to market. This best-in-class combination improves time to market, user experience, and monetization possibilities with a future-proof feature list.”

The new solution will be demonstrated at ANGA COM 2018 at the Wiztivi Booth L61 in Hall 8.

About Wiztivi

Wiztivi delivers applications and master User Interfaces for set-top-boxes, connected TVs, mobile devices (smartphones, tabs, watches) and game consoles. The company is built on a strong technical background and gathers multicultural experts, both in design and development. For almost 10 years, Wiztivi has been designing and developing 300+ innovative services for major media and telco companies worldwide:

• Internet Service Providers (Orange, SFR Group, Vodafone Group, Digiturk, Get Norway, and more)

• Broadcasters (Viacom US/UK, TF1, M6, Eurosport, Canal+)

• TV and STB manufacturers worldwide (Sagemcom, Technicolor, Microsoft, Toshiba, Cisco, Samsung, LG)

In order to maintain its leadership and its agility, Wiztivi has been developing its own framework (SDK). The WIZTIVI FRAMEWORK solution delivers a single code to target various platforms at a fraction of the cost that would be required if a specific version had to be developed for each device. This strong technological asset goes along with a high value in-house UI/UX Studio: The Wiztivi Creative Studio, is highly experienced in TV, set-top-box and mobile interfaces, and creator of TIMELESSUI, Wiztivi’s HTML5 UI off-the-shelf product.

About EKT

You can trust us to be better!

Our global team does it better than anyone else in the area set-top boxes as well as ODM design. Together with our partners, we offer a better service and create more value for all parties with a low environmental impact. We deliver exactly what you want: future-proof solutions in Set-Top Box Zappers, connected devices or ODM design, directly or as a key member of a partnership. Delivering a wide range from Zapper to Advanced Hybrid Boxes, EKT is one of the few business partners that offer a true one-stop solution for operators. Certified and integrated with many CA, DRM, Middlewares, and licenses, EKT is a partner of choice for many tier-1 operators around the world. Visit www.EKT-Digital.com for more information.

About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, and modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company’s solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.

