Viaccess-Orca TV CONNECT 2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW -- Stand 87

At TV CONNECT 2015, Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, will demonstrate how broadcasters and content service providers can deliver the ultimate content experience to viewers on multiple devices.

Viaccess-Orca's vision to engage viewers starts with protecting premium content, continues with enabling smooth delivery of content to users -- at any time, on any device, and personalizing the content according to users' preferences -- and ends with an immersive user experience.

During a series of live demonstrations at the show, Viaccess-Orca will highlight its proven solutions, which major content service providers around the world are currently using to provide an engaging experience for viewers.

Executive Speaking Sessions

At TV CONNECT 2015, Viaccess-Orca's EVP Sales and Acting CEO Chem Assayag will give a joint presentation with Thomas Staneker, head of TV technical service center, Deutsche Telekom/Magyar Telekom.

The speaking session, scheduled to take place on April 30 at 9:05 a.m., will cover Telekom Romania's successful launch of multiscreen TV Everywhere services leveraging Viaccess-Orca solutions.

In addition, David Leporini, Viaccess-Orca's EVP Marketing, Products, and Security, will take part in a panel discussion, April 28 at 12:50 p.m., on the topic "Are Telcos and Cablecos Innovating in Their User Experience Strategies?"

Key Products and Technology Demos

End-to-End Demonstrations

Voyage Console

Viaccess-Orca will showcase its new backend management console for TV Everywhere, enabling service providers to manage multiple users, device types (e.g., smartphone, Android(TM) tablet, iPad(R), PC, TV with STB), and content rights and offers (e.g., VOD, SVOD, live TV, nPVR, movie cards) through a single unified system that supports all delivery networks.

The console includes advanced search and filtering capabilities that enable operators to easily track issues and perform bulk actions. For example, if content preparation of media files starts failing, the console can be used to filter through the content library and locate assets whose preparation has failed. After identifying such files, the console simultaneously retries the content preparation, allowing a speedy resolution.

Through the console, operators' marketing teams can send inbox and online messages to the devices of a group of end users in order to engage with them in a more targeted way. For example, all accounts registered to an SVOD service, with a tablet registered to the service, can be sent a message about a new series that has been added to the service library.

Voyage Applications for Cross-Screen Engagement

Viaccess-Orca will show front-end applications, powered by Viaccess-Orca and Zenterio, on a variety of devices. The apps provide a superior service to end users by offering a personalized and intuitive viewing experience for every screen.

Leveraging Voyage converged service platform, Voyage apps enable seamless synchronization between devices, extending the personal experience from a mobile device to the TV. Through the apps end users can easily interact with content, switching between a second-screen device to the TV screen, in addition to viewing advertisements on second screens.

Viaccess-Orca will also showcase how Voyage is being used in the real world by customers. Voyage has been deployed by a variety of service providers, including Telekom Romania, Orange Spain, and Boxer TV in Sweden.

Security Demonstrations

Connected Sentinel Player

Viaccess-Orca will demonstrate how Israeli satellite provider yes, Turkish operator D-Smart, and Norwegian operator TV2 are using its Connected Sentinel Player for TV Everywhere apps. The downloadable, secure player protects VOD and live TV content on Android(TM) and iOS devices. Connected Sentinel Player supports Microsoft(R) PlayReady(R) as well as Viaccess-Orca's proprietary DRM, approved by all major Hollywood studios, integrated with media playback technology by VisualOn's OnStream(R) MediaPlayer+.

Eye on Piracy

Viaccess-Orca's anti-piracy solution helps content service providers protect their TV services against new forms of piracy, such as web streaming and peer-to-peer content redistribution. Recently deployed by content service providers in Europe and the Middle East, Eye on Piracy includes a suite of services targeting TV content on illegal sites and the illegal redistribution of live events, such as major sports matches, providing smart analysis of pirated content and helping service providers and content owners in the fight against piracy.

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin http://www.linkedin.com/company/viaccess-orca.

