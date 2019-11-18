Viaccess-Orca to Host Webinar on Cutting-Edge Anti-Piracy Strategies

PARIS — Nov. 18, 2019 — Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today a new webinar titled, "Defining and Executing a Piracy Management Strategy Through Cutting-Edge Technologies and Services."

THE NEWS:

Digital TV Europe Editor, Stuart Thompson, will moderate the webinar session presented by Viaccess-Orca CSO, Dr. Guillaume Forbin, and Director of Marketing Security, Kevin Le Jannic.



WHEN:

Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 3:00 p.m. GMT.



WHERE:

Webinar attendees can register online.



WHY:

• Content piracy has evolved over the last few years with the democratization of IP-based video delivery.

• Pirates have found ways to bypass traditional content protection technologies, redistribute, and monetize pirated content.

• Broadcasters and service providers face immense pressure to increase subscribers, ensure revenues, avoid churn, protect their brand reputation, and comply with rights-holders' content-protection requirements.

• Licensing pictures or events on an exclusive basis has proven to be increasingly challenging for rights holders due to rampant piracy.

Therefore, ignoring piracy is not an option: the need for an efficient and personalized anti-piracy strategy is critical.



WHAT:

This webinar will present a set of cutting-edge services addressing current piracy threats, dynamic and tailored to broadcaster and rights-holder requirements. By relying on experts and on specialized tools — such as dynamic watermarking, DRM, breach detection, and password-sharing identification — service providers can anticipate piracy risks, instantly identify the source of piracy, and take counteractions. The webinar will discuss why media companies should build a piracy-management strategy and how it can be supported by VO, a leader in content protection technologies.

About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com

