Viaccess-Orca Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment of CSO

PARIS — Oct. 30, 2019 — Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today the appointment of Guillaume Forbin as Chief Security Officer. Forbin will ensure that VO's content protection solutions — including CAS, DRM, and secure video player — and associated services address current and future TV piracy threats. Under Forbin's strategic vision, content owners and providers around the world will be able to better protect the distribution of content across all devices, safeguarding their brands, businesses, and revenues.

"Guillaume's extensive experience in content protection and fight against piracy with major content owners and distributors is a valuable addition to the VO team," said Paul Molinier, CEO of Viaccess-Orca. "In today's digital video era, new forms of piracy are constantly evolving, threatening content monetization and brand reputations. Leveraging his experience, Guillaume will ensure that our content security solutions and services are stronger than ever, assuring our customers can design efficient content protection strategies for secure delivery of premium content on every screen."

Forbin was previously Director, Platform and Content Security at OSN, a leading pay-TV network in the MENA region, headquartered in Dubai. He was responsible for securing OSN's pay-TV distribution platform and protecting premium exclusive content against a wide variety of piracy threats. Under Forbin's leadership, his team won an industry innovation award for OSN's in-house-developed anti-piracy solution.

Prior to OSN, he led The Walt Disney Company's content security efforts throughout EMEA by formulating and executing a regional content protection policy for distribution deals, defining content protection standards aligned with piracy challenges and business constraints. He also participated in the development of multiple Sagemcom devices as well as Sony Bravia TV sets throughout the course of his career.

Guillaume holds a Ph.D. in computer vision from the University of Surrey as well as a Master of Science in computer science from the University of La Rochelle.

In addition, VO has announced two new promotions within the ranks to further strengthen VO's leadership team. Philippe Lasry is now Executive Vice President of Solutions Marketing and Arnaud Alvarez is the Executive Vice President of Global Sales. These appointments will drive new sales and increase market share for the company in strategic geographies.

