Viaccess-Orca Selected by Guigo TV in Brazil to Power Its Live OTT Service

PARIS — Dec. 12, 2018 — Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today that Brazil's Guigo TV is launching a new OTT offering powered by VO's TVaaS cloud-based TV platform, VO's DRM solution, and VO's applications. Using VO's end-to-end, fully managed, and cloud-based TV service solution, Guigo TV can securely deliver live channels, including ethnic, finance, kids, fashion, and sports content, to subscribers on every screen.

"As the operator of Brazil's first and only OTT subscription service with live television channels, we are setting a new precedent for superior TV Everywhere experiences," said Renato Svirsky, Director at Guigo TV. "We chose VO's end-to-end TV platform because it is flexible and cost-effective, speeding up the time to market for our new service. Hosting our offering on the cloud will allow us to seamlessly add features in the future, as we continue to enhance the streaming experience for customers."

VO's TVaaS platform provides Guigo TV with a complete solution for secure OTT delivery, including applications for smartphones, tablets, and computers. Being a fully managed and cloud-based video service delivery platform, TVaaS will allow Guigo TV to quickly monetize its new OTT service and provide the highest protection for its content offering.

"Guigo TV's OTT service is raising the bar for streaming experiences in Brazil, and we are excited to play a pivotal role in this project," said Carlos Ramos, Vice President of Sales, Americas, at Viaccess-Orca. "Our cloud TV platform, DRM, and app solutions not only streamline OTT content delivery, they make premium content more accessible to viewers, providing operators with the foundation for a successful streaming service."

About Guigo TV

Guigo is an OTT platform focused on linear channels and live events, providing premium content from all around the world for the Brazilian market. Guigo TV is disrupting the market while unbundling the channels, offering the service through a menu of niche small packages, lowering the price, and enabling viewers without access to pay-TV to watch their favourite content anywhere, anytime on PC and mobile phones. Guigo TV offers multiple packages to fit the tastes of any viewer, including news, fashion, and sports, and also foreign language packages in Arabic and Spanish to attend the huge immigrant population in Brazil. For more information about Guigo, access www.guigo.tv.

About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, and modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit http://www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

