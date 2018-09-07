Viaccess-Orca Releases Detailed Analysis of Illegal Streaming During the 2018 Football Tournament in Russia

PARIS — Sept. 7, 2018 — Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, has released a series of reports that detail facts on global illegal streaming during the recent football tournament in Russia and how effective the company's anti-piracy services were in detecting and stopping those streams. Three in-depth reports gathered into one global analysis are available on the VO website, providing detailed facts and figures about the number of illegal streams, host domains, links and more.

The analysis, assembled by VO, is based on an extensive anti-piracy campaign led by the company in June and July 2018. Over the course of 32 days, VO's anti-piracy services monitored a selection of group-phase football matches and all final phase matches to assess content piracy in real time. As part of its 360-degree security services, VO partnered with LeakID to track, fight, and dereference links for illegal streaming sites.

VO's analysis identified several important trends and details about the piracy landscape, including:

•The total number of piracy links detected during the football championship game was 40,713.

•Social media played a critical role in piracy during the tournament, with a total of 14,615 links for the three most popular social media networks, representing 41,371,139 viewers.

The analysis breaks down audience measurement figures by country for each monitored football match across different platforms. It also examines the role and responsibility of various players in the fight against illegal streaming including rights owners, consumers, content distributors, ISPs, platforms, ad servers, and payment providers. In addition to providing analysis regarding illegal streaming during this major sport event, the reports include interviews with key industry stakeholders.

VO's anti-piracy services empower operators to combat illegal streaming on the web, whether premium content is distributed via networks, portals, social networks, plugins, or OTT STBs. Through agreements with user-generated content sites, search engines, and social networks, including YouTube, Google, and Facebook, VO's services enable operators to remove illegal links within minutes. In addition, VO's anti-piracy services collect legally relevant documentation to strengthen the fight against piracy.

"The number of illegal streaming networks is growing, and this is an issue that needs to be dealt with urgently," said Christine Maury Panis, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Security, at Viaccess-Orca. "Creating awareness about the end-to-end chain and sharing it with public stakeholders is important, so that each player has a deep view on the overall landscape and the part it can play in absolving this problem. We hope that these reports provide clarity about the reality of illegal streaming and show how operators can deter it with intelligent anti-piracy services."

An infographic outlining the findings can be downloaded here (https://www.viaccess-orca.com/hubfs/WC%20Reports%202018/WC_infographic.pdf?t=1535543636595).

VO will demonstrate its anti-piracy services at IBC2018, Sept. 14-18 in Amsterdam at stand 1.A51. Request a meeting here https://www.viaccess-orca.com/what-s-new/events/ibc-2018.

About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, and modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit http://www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

