Viaccess-Orca Partners With Encoding.com to Boost the Efficiency of OTT Media Processing Via the Cloud

PARIS -- March 23, 2017 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, and Encoding.com, the world's largest and most trusted cloud-based video processing service for the media and entertainment market, have partnered to streamline the preparation of VOD content for OTT multiscreen applications. Viaccess-Orca's cloud-based TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS) is now integrated with Encoding.com's cloud media processing platform, enabling pay-TV operators to quickly prepare and manage video content for multiscreen viewing from a single pane. The joint solution can be fully managed in the cloud, with monitoring and control enabled by the operator for increased efficiency, speed, flexibility, and scalability.



"Speed to market and video quality are critical requirements in today's OTT world," said Jeff Malkin, President at Encoding.com. "Our cloud media processing platform is designed to accommodate the ebbs and flows in media processing workflows. Whether operators are working with a few or thousands of files, we can automatically scale the necessary resources to process files simultaneously and in a fraction of real-time. With Viaccess-Orca's well-rounded approach to multiscreen content preparation and delivery, this partnership is a win-win for pay-TV operators looking to be competitive in the OTT multiscreen environment."



Viaccess-Orca's TVaaS simplifies multiscreen content preparation and delivery, and improves monetization by enabling operators to manage the entire workflow from transcoding to packaging, encryption, publishing, personalization, and delivery. Using this cloud TV service, TV operators and content providers can create and deliver high-quality on-demand video to subscribers on any screen.



By employing Encoding.com's robust media processing platform with TVaaS, operators can scale up and down as needed, with sub-10-second average queue times, guaranteed queue time SLAs, and superior video quality. Encoding.com algorithms utilize compute resources intelligently based on the appropriate job profile to achieve a level of compute efficiency and speed unparalleled in the industry.



"With OTT delivery heating up in the pay-TV market, cloud infrastructure has become a fundamental requirement," said Paul Molinier, CEO at Viaccess-Orca. "Collaborating with Encoding.com, we're one of the first providers to offer an end-to-end, cloud-based solution for OTT multiscreen content preparation and delivery. Encoding.com has the best and most mature approach to cloud-based video processing, offering a rich set of features and best-in-class picture quality that allows the content providers to support a vast range of devices in any bandwidth scenario."



Viaccess-Orca will demonstrate its TVaaS solution at TV Connect, March 28-30 in London at stand C32. More information is available here.



# # #



About Encoding.com

Encoding.com is the largest and most trusted cloud-based video processing service provider. As the pioneer and market leader for enabling multi-screen video delivery, Encoding.com powers advanced workflows for the majority of the Fortune 1000 media, entertainment, cable, broadcast, and technology brands. Offering the most robust feature set in the industry, Encoding.com streamlines transcoding, packaging, and video delivery to all mobile, desktop, IPTV, and OTT devices. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Aspen, CO and St. Petersburg, Russia, Encoding.com operates in private cloud environments and 14 data centers around the globe. For the latest news, please visit www.encoding.com and follow them on Twitter https://twitter.com/encodingdotcom.



About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, http://www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.



NOTE to Editors: For SEO purposes, Viaccess-Orca respectfully requests that editors use complete web links, including http://, when referencing Viaccess-Orca or the company's products.



Photo Link:www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/VO-TVaaS.jpg

Photo Caption: Viaccess-Orca's TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS) Cloud-Based Platform Is Now Integrated with Encoding.com's Cloud Media Processing Platform



Visit Viaccess-Orca at TV Connect-- Stand C32



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@ViaccessOrca%20Partners%20With%20@encodingdotcom%20to%20Boost%20the%20Efficiency%20of%20OTT%20Media%20Processing%20Via%20the%20Cloud%20-%20https://goo.gl/ZSSN07