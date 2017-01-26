Viaccess-Orca Mobile World Congress 2017 Exhibitor Preview

The pay-TV market is at the crossroads of a major transformation. Consumer demand for OTT multiscreen services continue to grow, the cloud is opening new monetization opportunities for mobile operators, and next-generation technologies such as virtual reality (VR) are pushing the boundaries of immersive video experiences. These innovations require data and experiences to be managed and protected carefully.

Feb. 27 - March 2

Barcelona

Stand 5C71

At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, will demonstrate how mobile operators can deliver and monetize premium video content for mobile and OTT, utilizing the latest solutions in security, data analytics, and immersive video.

Key Products and Technology Demos

Cloud-Based TVaaS Offers Powerful Analytics Capabilities

At MWC 2017, VO will demonstrate advanced analytics and monetization capabilities for its cloud-based TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS). The demo will highlight the integration of a new HTML5 web player into the scope of the solution, enabling mobile operators to benefit from additional monetization opportunities in the multiscreen environment via pre-roll advertising. In addition, it will showcase various strategies for exploiting TV data, including predictive analytics, so that operators can ensure a more personalized and immersive TV experience across all screens.

VO's Virtual Arena Solutions Sets New Standard for Immersive Experiences

One of the most advanced solutions for premium, 360-degree video streaming (live and on-demand), VO's Virtual Arena offers mobile operators a comprehensive, best-of-breed platform for delivering and monetizing their content on multiple devices, including flat screens and head-mounted displays. Attendees can stop by the company's stand to see an outstanding VR experience featuring sweeping views of 360-degree content in 4K and 8K. The pre-integrated ecosystem is designed to dramatically improve video quality while maximizing bandwidth efficiency, enabling a wide range of monetization options to address the most critical challenges faced by the nascent VR premium content industry.

Featuring advanced capabilities such as data collection, extraction of insights, and targeted advertising through multiple sensors, VO's platform uniquely enables mobile operators to drive viewer engagement and create data-driven monetization opportunities from immersive video experiences while preserving privacy.

DRM Suite Guarantees Protection of Live and On-Demand Content on Any Screen

At MWC 2017, VO will showcase a state-of-the-art, end-to-end, modular multi-DRM content protection solution for multiscreen TV services. In today's challenging and competitive multiscreen TV environment, operators need content protection solutions that offer a very fast time to market and minimal CAPEX investment, with the opportunity to provide the same quality of experience on all types of TV-enabled devices. VO's DRM Suite supports all of these capabilities and more from a modular architecture that guarantees easy upgrades and the capability to switch from one DRM to another. The DRM Suite provides the highest level of security on the market, allowing operators to meet stringent requirements, notably for HD and 4K-related content.

At the heart of the DRM Suite is VO's Connected Sentinel multi-DRM back-end platform, which is used by more than 30 leading operators around the world and has successfully been deployed on 4K STBs for IPTV offerings. The DRM Suite also includes VO's best-of-breed Connected Sentinel Player for mobile devices, used by tier-1 mobile and pay-TV operators; an HTML5-based web player compatible with PC and Mac; and forensic watermarking technology for tablets and smartphones.

VO StreamCast

At MWC 2017, VO will showcase the all-new VO StreamCast, offering breakthrough TV experience to consumers in any location for a seamless, connected, and secure television experience. With StreamCast, operators have a full control over the content delivered to the viewing screen.

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit http://www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.

