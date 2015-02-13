Viaccess-Orca MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS 2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

Highlighting Voyage - TV Everywhere With Telekom Romania -- Hall 5, Stand 5C71

At Mobile World Congress 2015, Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, will demonstrate how content service providers can deliver the ultimate content experience to viewers on multiple devices.

VO's vision to engage viewers starts with protecting premium content, continues with enabling smooth delivery of content to users -- at any time, on any device, and personalizing the content according to users' preferences -- and ends with an immersive user experience.

During a series of live demonstrations at the show, Viaccess-Orca will highlight its proven solutions, which major content service providers around the world are currently using to provide an engaging experience for viewers.

Executive Speaking Session

Viaccess-Orca CEO François Moreau de Saint Martin will be a keynote speaker at 4 Years From Now (4YFN), an international conference sponsored by Mobile World Capital Barcelona and GSMA that brings together the best mobile start-ups and entrepreneurs with investors, accelerators, incubators, and corporations from the mobile ecosystem.

François Moreau de Saint Martin's presentation, "7 Internet and Mobile Best Practices to Transform TV" will take place March 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Audi Theatre.

Key Products and Live Technology Solutions

Voyage - TV Everywhere Solution

Viaccess-Orca will showcase its Voyage end-to-end multiscreen TV Everywhere solution, delivering live, VOD, and catch-up TV on a smartphone, an Android(TM) tablet, an iPad(R), a PC, and a TV with STB at Mobile World Congress. Attendees can see for the first time a live demo of Voyage powering the newly launched multiscreen service of Telekom Romania ("Telekom TV") as well as multiscreen services by Orange Spain and Swedish operator Boxer TV. Voyage is a comprehensive multiscreen solution that comprises content protection, digital rights management (DRM) including a secure player, unified service delivery, content discovery and recommendation, and companion device applications.

Connected Sentinel Player

Viaccess-Orca will demonstrate how satellite provider yes' and Norwegian operator TV2 are using its Connected Sentinel Player for TV Everywhere apps. The downloadable, secure player, a component in Viaccess-Orca's Voyage, supports VOD and live TV delivery on Android(TM) and iOS devices. Connected Sentinel Player supports Microsoft(R) PlayReady(R) as well as VO's proprietary DRM, approved by all major Hollywood studios, integrated with media playback technology by VisualOn's OnStream(R) MediaPlayer+.

COMPASS Content Discovery Solution

Another highlight will be VO's COMPASS content discovery solution, which provides subscribers with personalized recommendations so that they can quickly and easily find content tailored to their specific interests. By bringing subscribers closer to the content they want, COMPASS increases subscriber engagement and prevents churn, maximizing an operator's revenue streams. At the stand, COMPASS will be shown providing recommendations on an iPad for Israeli-based provider yes' yesGo TV Everywhere service, the first multiscreen TV offering in Israel.

DEEP

Viaccess-Orca's innovative DEEP enriched second-screen experience is spinning-off into DEEP Magazines, a new independent company that will be focused on the needs of the B2C market. Viaccess-Orca will continue to support DEEP as a shareholder and distributor for the B2B market.

Meet With Viaccess-Orca at MWC 2015

To arrange a meeting with Viaccess-Orca during Mobile World Congress 2015, please visit hall 5, stand C71 or click here http://marketing.viaccess-orca.com/what-s-new/events/mobile-world-congre...

Company Overview:

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

