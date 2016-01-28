Viaccess-Orca Launches Cloud-Based Voyage - TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS)

PARIS -- Jan. 28, 2016 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today the launch of Voyage - TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS), a new cloud-based over-the-top (OTT)/TV Everywhere (TVE) service that simplifies multiscreen service delivery, increasing flexibility, reducing costs, and speeding up service launch times for operators. Running on Amazon Web Services(TM) cloud infrastructure, Voyage - TVaaS is integrated with CDN from Akamai as well as AWS CloudFront, with the option to swiftly add in other leading off-net and operator CDNs.

Voyage - TVaaS enables quick and easy monetization of the multiscreen environment, managing the entire content preparation and distribution workflow from transcoding to packaging, encryption, publishing, recommendations, and delivery. Using Voyage - TVaaS, pay-TV operators and content providers can deliver high-quality on-demand and live video to subscribers anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

"Cloud technology is a major disruptive force in the TV industry, enhancing all points of the TV service chain, from content preparation and distribution to personalization of experience. Voyage - TVaaS is the most complete cloud-based TV service available on the market today, offering content security, management, and delivery," said Paul Molinier, CEO at Viaccess-Orca. "Through our secure, managed cloud TV service operators and content providers can dramatically reduce their CAPEX, increase scalability, and adapt to the changing demands of a marketplace in flux which is important for staying competitive in today's evolving industry."

Voyage - TVaaS is powered by Viaccess-Orca's award-winning products: RiGHTv service delivery platform, COMPASS content discovery and personalization platform, and Connected Sentinel DRM including Viaccess-Orca's secure video player.

Voyage - TVaaS offers best-in-class security for any device, including those embedding a Trusted Execution Environment and a secure media path, enabling service providers to guarantee secure 4K/UHD/HDR content delivery. By using Voyage - TVaaS, operators can distribute content securely to STBs, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices based on a suite of DRM technologies including Microsoft(R) PlayReady(TM), Widevine(TM), and Viaccess-Orca's proprietary DRM.

Voyage - TVaaS also improves subscriber engagement via personalized apps and content discovery tools. The service includes Voyage Apps, which are designed to be simple and intuitive for subscribers, allowing effortless exploration and discovery of relevant and compelling content across all devices seamlessly and consistently.

In addition, the new service includes comprehensive tools to monetize content and maximize ROI while complying with content owners' individual requirements. A variety of fully featured business models are available, enabling operators and content providers to quickly tailor their multiscreen TV services depending on market conditions. New services supporting a variety of business models can be launched in a few simple steps.

As a cloud service, Voyage - TVaaS enables service providers to respond to dynamic market conditions across the TV industry, meet ever-changing consumer demands, and introduce new technologies. Updates and upgrades are made easy and provided as part of the service offering.

Viaccess-Orca is currently offering free trials of Voyage - TVaaS for pay-TV operators and content providers through www.tvaas.com. The trial includes access to the management console, iPhone(R) and iPad(R) mobile apps, 50GB of storage, 20 hours of video streaming, and setup for 10 subscribers and up to 20 devices.

For more information about Voyage - TVaaS, visit www.tvaas.com.

