Viaccess-Orca to Keynote on Analytics and Big Data at OTT World Summit

PARIS -- Nov. 3, 2015 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, today announced its participation in the OTT TV World Summit in London. David Leporini, EVP Marketing, Products and Security at Viaccess-Orca, is the keynote speaker at the summit. His speech on "Understanding the Mobile Consumer -- the Power of Analytics" will be held on Nov. 10 at 12:25 p.m. at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel.

"Big data is making a significant impact on the way pay-TV service providers define, deliver, and monetize OTT services," said Mr. Leporini. "Service providers must leverage user data to effectively augment their traditional pay-TV services with an integrated multiscreen strategy and deliver targeted content and offerings to increase subscriber satisfaction and business growth."

During the summit, Viaccess-Orca will also demonstrate solutions that enable service providers to quickly address critical market changes to shape the ultimate content experience on every screen. Key products on display will include Viaccess-Orca's new backend management console for TV Everywhere, which enables service providers to manage multiple customers and device types (e.g. smartphones, tablets, PCs, and TVs with STBs); content rights and offers (e.g. VOD, live TV, and nPVR); and personalized content discovery through a single unified system that supports all delivery networks. Front-end applications, powered by Viaccess-Orca and Zenterio, will also be shown on mobile devices. The apps provide a superior service to end-users by offering a personalized and intuitive viewing experience for every screen.

The following day, Nov. 11, Viaccess-Orca EVP of Innovation, Alain Nochimowski, will participate in the panel "Integrating OTT Content with Pay-TV Services" at CONNECTIONS Europe, at 8:45 a.m. at the NH Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky in Amsterdam.

The CONNECTIONS panel will explore new opportunities for partnerships opening up between OTT services and pay-TV providers. Mr. Nochimowski will shed light on the impact of these new opportunities, as well as the challenges of blending OTT with pay TV, the unique value of the user interface, and future opportunities that will shape the progression of OTT video services.

"Europe is very progressive, serving as an early market for new online video services," said Mr. Nochimowski. "I'm excited to participate at CONNECTIONS Europe and share Viaccess-Orca's unique experience in helping pay TV service providers make the most out of their OTT offerings."

