Viaccess-Orca Enhances TVaaS With Comprehensive Analytics Service

PARIS -- Sept. 9, 2016 -- At IBC2016, stand 1.A51, Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, will demonstrate new analytics capabilities for its groundbreaking TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS). Offering the most comprehensive service on the market, TVaaS business analytics provides operators with intelligent data about each phase of the OTT multiscreen workflow from delivery to recommendations and personalization, client apps, and devices. Leveraging big data and cloud analytics technologies, operators can increase viewer engagement, optimize business performance parameters such as operational efficiency, marketing investment, and content acquisition costs, and reduce costs to deliver the ultimate content experience on every device.

"Big data and analytics are a game-changer in the OTT environment. Utilizing data related to the television subscriber profile, operators can provide contextually relevant content, increase satisfaction with the service, boost content efficiency, and prevent piracy," said Paul Molinier, CEO, Viaccess-Orca. "At IBC2016, we'll unveil advanced analytics functionalities for our TVaaS cloud-based service. As part of Viaccess-Orca's all-encompassing strategy to make OTT multiscreen content distribution and user experiences smarter and safer, these new features give operators a competitive edge in the marketplace and help them maximize their revenues."

Viaccess-Orca's TV business analytics service features a variety of out-of-the-box dashboards (i.e., revenue, service usage, content, customers, product and services, and devices), while also providing operators with the flexibility to create customized dashboards and reports. A discovery, insights, and prediction tool gives multidimensional visibility into the TV business KPIs and drivers so that operators can identify trends and strategize successful business practices.

Through a user-friendly interface, operators can drill down into specific reports as well as move across one dashboard to another. With the capability to zoom in and zoom out of specific interest areas in the data, as well as filter an entire dashboard or specific reports according to precise criteria (e.g., date range, device, etc.), Viaccess-Orca's solution enables operators to discover new business opportunities and improve end-users' experience by making content discovery more effortless.

Running on a leading cloud infrastructure, TVaaS is powered by Viaccess-Orca's RiGHTv service delivery platform, COMPASS content discovery and personalization platform, and Connected Sentinel DRM including Viaccess-Orca's secure video player. As a cloud service, Voyage - TVaaS platform enables operators to deliver outstanding TVE service, minimizes deployment costs, and speeds up service launch times.

At IBC2016, Viaccess-Orca will also demonstrate new monetization capabilities for TVaaS. More information is available at http://www.tvaas.com/.

