Viaccess-Orca BroadcastAsia2018 Show Exhibitor Preview

TV Everywhere has become a pervasive part of our everyday lives, and viewers expect a personalized TV experience on every screen. As TV operators look forward to satisfying consumer demands and increasing monetization opportunities, analytics has emerged as an effective way to build relevant TV services. At BroadcastAsia 2018, Viaccess-Orca (VO) will showcase an end-to-end modular TV platform, content protection services, and advanced data solutions that help shape a smarter and safer digital TV and OTT experience.

Cloud-Based TV Platform with Advanced Analytics, Used by Global Technology Group

At BroadcastAsia 2018, VO will showcase advanced analytics and monetization capabilities for its end-to-end, cloud-based TV Platform as a Service (TVaaS). A demonstration with Global Technology Group, a leading telecommunications operator in Myanmar, will showcase how the operator is successfully delivering high-quality OTT content, including live and on-demand, with VO’s TVaaS platform.

VO’s TVaaS platform features advanced analytics dashboards, aunique search-analysis tool, and state-of-the-art advertising functionality, which boosts revenue in the multiscreen environment. The TVaaS platform also includes the VO Secure Video Player, a multi-platform secure video player integrated with major DRMs for premium VOD and live content, whether streamed or downloaded, to enable a compelling viewing experience.

Multi-DRM Suite Guarantees Premium Content Protection for Orange Spain

At BroadcastAsia 2018, VO will showcase how Orange Spain is using its feature-rich, end-to-end content protection solution for multiscreen TV services. VO’s multi-DRM suite is both flexible and scalable, enabling pay-TV operators to secure premium content on any device and in any delivery format. Operators can securely deliver live and VOD content on PC, Mac, and connected mobile devices including Android™ and iOS. VO’s DRM solution, Connected Sentinel, includes VO's proprietary DRM and a multi-DRM backend platform. It is currently in use by more than 30 leading operators around the world and has been successfully deployed on 4K STBs for IPTV offerings.

Anti-Piracy Protection You Can Trust

VO will showcase its next-generation anti-piracy protection solution at BroadcastAsia 2018. The solution offers a set of unique features that allows operators to combat illegal streaming on the web with real KPIs. This includes de-referencing and direct removal of illegal content-sharing sites for live and VOD premium content. Additionally, VO’s anti-piracy platform collects evidence, providing operators with legally relevant documentation to fight piracy.

Listen to us Speak at BroadcastAsia

VO’s Vice President of Sales APAC, Jean-Christophe Jubin, joined by Mr. Prasert Laosaengpha, CTO at Globalnet, will present the following at the BroadcastAsia conference: “Delivering a compelling multi-screen TV solution – The Viaccess-Orca & Globalnet Success Story” on June 27 at 11:00 am at BroadcastMedia Commercial Track.

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/VO-TVaaS.jpg

Photo Caption: Viaccess-Orca’s TVaaS Cloud-Based Platform

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/VO-JeanChristopheJubin.jpg

Photo Caption: Viaccess-Orca Vice President Sales APAC Jean-Christophe Jubin

Company Overview:

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, and modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company’s solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

