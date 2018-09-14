Viaccess-Orca and SoftAtHome Demonstrate End-to-End Addressable TV Solution

Best-of-Breed Solution Brings Data-Enabled Advertising to the TV Screen In Accordance With GDPR Regulations

PARIS — Sept. 14, 2018— At IBC2018, Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, and SoftAtHome, the technology company dedicated to the digital home, will jointly demonstrate an end-to-end, best-of-breed solution for addressable TV with their partner Viznet. The preintegrated solution enables household targeting on operator-controlled devices, including frame-accurate Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) on set-top boxes (STBs) for linear multicast and on-demand TV.

“With TV advertising revenues being challenged by digital advertising, channels see addressable TV as a new growth opportunity. For this opportunity to come to fruition, operators must offer notably granular audience segmentation capabilities across their footprints. However, subscribers’ data privacy and security must be a top priority, especially in the wake of EU’s stringent General Data Privacy Regulation, or GDPR,” said Alain Nochimowski, Executive Vice President of Innovation at Viaccess-Orca. “VO is proud to contribute its proven, hands-on data science and security expertise to help operators extract cross-screen TV audience insights and pave the way to innovative data-enabled TV advertising models.”

The addressable TV solution integrates VO’s audience management capabilities, which pushes the envelope for the enrichment of TV viewership data beyond the requirements of TV business analytics (namely, content promotion, upselling, or churn detection) to fuel the programmatic advertising value chain with unique AI-extracted insights.

The SoftAtHome DAI solution for STBs provides the core technology enablers to implement simultaneous targeted ad insertion for millions of households, including frame-accurate ad insertion on live and on-demand content. With its Eyes’ON TV-ad audience measurement solution, SoftAtHome also delivers an advanced tracking solution to monitor and monetize inserted ads.

“The ability to provide a frame-accurate dynamic ad insertion technology to meet the demanding requirements of TV services providers — notably in terms of user experience and service scalability both for linear and on-demand content — will be key to the success of addressable TV,” said David Souhami, Marketing Director, Innovation and STB, at SoftAtHome. “The TV industry, including content owners, has recognized the unique benefits of our DAI and audience-metering solutions, already being tested by leading European TV operators.”

Viznet brings to the table its combined advertising and TV industry expertise, providing technology solutions to facilitate ad decisioning and bridge the programmatic ad world with the TV world, enabling players to access substantial addressable TV revenue opportunities.

“Addressable TV is an amazing opportunity for TV channels and advertisers while improving ad relevancy for users,” said Stephane Bismuth, Co-founder and Co-CEO at Viznet. “By working together with VO and SoftAtHome to create a world-class targeted advertising solution, we are helping all players to benefit from this fast-growing market.”

The addressable TV solution will be demonstrated at IBC2018, Sept. 14-18 in Amsterdam on both VO Stand 1.A51 and SoftAtHome Stand 1.C29. Those wishing to view the demo may request a meeting at https://www.viaccess-orca.com/what-s-new/events/ibc-2018.

About SoftAtHome

SoftAtHome creates software for operators to deploy services with the best user experience for connectivity, pay TV, Home Networking and Smart Home products. SoftAtHome products are deployed with major operators in over 20 million homes over 18 countries. The company based in France and Belgium is still growing with over 250 employees mainly in software development. We are opening new offices all the time to support our customers, with offices already in half a dozen European capitals, Dubai, Singapore and Toronto. More information at www.softathome.com. Follow the company on Twitter @Softathome.

About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company’s solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

