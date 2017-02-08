Viaccess-Orca and ContentArmor Partnership Strengthens UHD and 4K Content Protection

PARIS -- Feb. 8, 2017 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, and ContentArmor(TM), a global provider of watermarking technologies for the media industry, today announced they have joined forces to strengthen the protection of UHD and 4K premium content. ContentArmor watermark technology has been integrated into the full range of Viaccess-Orca's Sentinel content protection solutions, including hybrid card/cardless CAS and proprietary DRM products for multiscreen TV. Embedding the watermarking agent within Viaccess-Orca's product family enables operators to meet the strict requirements of content owners for distribution of HD, UHD, 4K, and HDR premium content on TVs, smartphones, tablets, and PCs, enhancing revenue opportunities. The joint solution will be showcased as part of Viaccess-Orca's secure player, Connected Sentinel Player at Mobile World Congress 2017, Feb. 27 to March 2, Hall 5, Stand 5C71.

"Hollywood studios are pushing for enhanced security and watermarking of their premium content, making it a necessity for pay-TV operators to adhere to this requirement for high-demand premier content," said Eric Bénetière, vice president of marketing and sales at ContentArmor. "Partnering with Viaccess-Orca, we're able to provide operators with the solution they need to assure that UHD and 4K content are protected to the highest regard. Both Viaccess-Orca and ContentArmor are deeply committed to keeping content safe and are trusted by leading operators around the world."

ContentArmor watermark is a security technology that deters players from leaking content along the value chain. ContentArmor is the only product in the market that operates directly in the bitstream, resulting in ultra-fast embedding and enabling integration at any point of the distribution chain, including set-top boxes, tablets, and smartphones.

"ContentArmor's unique watermarking solution ensures operational efficiency and addresses legacy devices in the pay-TV operator environment," said Leonid Berkovich, vice president of marketing products and solutions at Viaccess-Orca. "The use of this technology for TV is gaining momentum, but with smartphones and, notably, tablets becoming more popular as TV viewing platforms, it is also crucial to extend watermarking to the field of companion devices. Adding ContentArmor's watermarking embedder to our secure player, used by more than 30 operators around the world, was important. Now our customers can offer the most prestigious premium content on mobile devices, including early window movies and new TV series in HD, UHD, and 4K."

To learn more about this partnership at Mobile World Congress 2017, please visit Stand 5C71 or set up an appointment at http://www.viaccess-orca.com/what-s-new/events/mwc-2017-0.

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, http://www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

About ContentArmor

ContentArmor SAS, a privately held French company, is a global provider of content protection technologies for the media industry from content production to end-user distribution. ContentArmor's video watermarking solution operates directly in the content bitstream, resulting in blitz-fast embedding. The technology enables integration at any point of the distribution chain, including low computational power CE devices such as set-top boxes, tablets, smartphones, and requires only marginal additional bandwidth or storage. For more information, visit www.contentarmor.net.



