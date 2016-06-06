Viaccess-Orca to Address TV Everywhere on the Cloud at ANGA COM 2016

PARIS -- June 6, 2016 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that the company's Director of Sales, EMEA, Jonathan Pogrund, will speak at the ANGA COM 2016 Congress as part of a technology panel titled "From Cloud to Consumer: TV Everywhere Business Realities."



THE NEWS:

Jonathan Pogrund will participate in a technology panel to explain how a cloud platform as a service (PaaS) approach helps pay-TV operators and content providers stay competitive in today's evolving industry by enabling them to launch new services and business models for a wide range of end-devices with speed and cost efficiency. The technology panel will be moderated by Guy Bisson, Research Director at Ampere Analysis.

WHEN:

Thursday, June 9, 2:45-4:00 p.m.

WHERE:

ANGA COM 2016, Room B at the Fairgrounds Koelnmesse, Congress Center East, in Cologne, Germany

WHY:

As the broadband and media markets converge, cloud technology has emerged as an important driver for the growth of OTT multiscreen services. Pay-TV operators need to know the challenges and benefits of utilizing a cloud-based TV PaaS delivery model for TV Everywhere.

WHAT:

During the session, Jonathan Pogrund will provide an overview of the lessons learned using cloud for TV Everywhere services, based on the launch of Viaccess-Orca's new Voyage - TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS). The session will explore the key benefits, challenges, and approaches of relying on the cloud for OTT multiscreen delivery, highlighting monetization opportunities and operational efficiencies that can be achieved with a cloud-based TV PaaS. An outline of a simplified operational workflow that allows operators to manage, publish, personalize, and monetize content securely on multiple devices will also be provided.

The speaking session at ANGA COM is the latest step in Viaccess-Orca's voyage as an industry thought leader offering frequent educational sessions that drive dynamic innovation in the connected entertainment market.

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.

