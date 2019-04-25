VI Rental Replaces Entire Tripod Fleet with Sachtler flowtech100 Tripods

BURY ST. EDMUNDS, U.K. — April 25, 2019 — Sachtler today announced that VI Rental, the hire division of UK broadcast equipment provider Visual Impact, has made a major purchase of Sachtler's flowtech100 carbon-fibre tripods and Video 18 S2 fluid heads. In response to customer demand, VI Rental has replaced its entire inventory of tripods with 40 new flowtech100 units and Video 18 S2 fluid heads.

With a diverse customer base ranging from content creators and freelancers to large independent production companies and major broadcasters, VI Rental specialises in providing custom rental solutions to meet clients' specific requirements. So far, numerous VI Rental clients — including "Food Unwrapped," "Drive to Survive," and other Netflix productions — have benefited from the flowtech tripod's versatility, light weight, and easy operation.

flowtech100 is based on an exclusive carbon-fibre technology that includes the world's fastest-deploying tripod legs. flowtech100 is compatible with all major 100mm fluid heads and supports a payload of up to 30 kilograms (66 pounds), making it ideal for a wide range of wildlife, commercial, and documentary productions as well as for heavy-duty electronic newsgathering (ENG) and electronic field production (EFP).

"Production companies have been asking specifically for flowtech, so we made this investment to ensure that we can meet that demand and deliver on the benefits of the absolute latest in carbon-fibre tripod technology," said VI Rental Sales Director Tim Sparrock. "Our customers need a lightweight tripod that is quick and easy to deploy on location for a variety of shoots. flowtech100 meets all of those requirements and more. Plus, its 100mm bowl with the Video 18 head is a perfect match for the cameras in our inventory, ranging from the ARRI AMIRA and Sony VENICE to camcorders such as the Sony PXW-FS7."

With unique quick-release brakes conveniently located at the top of the tripod, the flowtech100 legs can be deployed simultaneously and adjusted automatically to the ground's surface — saving operators from having to bend over and manually adjust multiple brakes on each leg. The tripod also includes a new removable carbon-fibre mid-level spreader with four locking positions, a carry handle, and rubber feet that ensure fast and stable setup in narrow spaces or on uneven terrain.

"Visual Impact is one of our highly valued UK Premier Partners and one of Europe's leading suppliers of broadcast equipment to the production community, with 20 offices and a presence in 10 countries," said Dave Dougall, vice president of sales, EMEA and APAC, Vitec Production Solutions. "The fact that Visual Impact not only sells our products but also has chosen to bring them into its hire fleet is tremendous validation of our ground-breaking flowtech technology, and further proof of the tripod's momentum amongst broadcasters and content producers worldwide. We value our close working relationship with Visual Impact, and the feedback the company is able to give us, based on its clients' real-world use, plays a critical role in our ongoing product development efforts."

More information on flowtech100 is available at www.flowtech-tripod.com.

A Snapshot of Sachtler

Sachtler®, founded in 1958 by cameraman Wendelin Sachtler, is a worldwide market leader in professional camera support systems for cinematography and television production. The Sachtler name has been a symbol of top quality and reliability for decades, and the company's extensive range of camera support systems and finely modulated line of reportage lighting products make Sachtler a highly qualified partner for broadcast and film applications. Sachtler is part of the Vitec Group. For more information, www.sachtler.com.

