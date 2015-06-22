Veteran Broadcasting Executive Leslie Lyndon To Be Honored At PromaxBDA Station Summit 2015 in Las Vegas

InauguralIndustry Icon Award to Be Presented by FOX Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy

Las Vegas (June 22, 2015) – PromaxBDA today named veteran FOX Television Stations executive Leslie Lyndon, as the inaugural recipient of the Industry Icon Award, recognizing her nearly two decades of distinguished service to local stations, network colleagues, and syndication partners. FOX Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy will present Lyndon with the award at the STATION SUMMIT conference at The Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 25.

“Leslie’s commitment to the broadcast station community and her contribution and support of STATION SUMMIT since its inception made her the ideal person to be the first recipient of this newly inaugurated annual award,” said PromaxBDA President and CEO Steve Kazanjian.

“Leslie brought a special energy and attitude to our FOX stations,” said FOX Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy. “While she is way too young to receive a lifetime achievement award, there is no one more deserving.”

Lyndon retired this year from FOX Television Stations corporate where she was Vice President, Advertising and Promotion through 18 years of exciting changes and challenges. Lyndon, in addition to working closely with the local station creative directors, the networks (FOX, UPN, MyNetwork TV) and syndication partners, and overseeing the in-house media and graphics units, spearheaded a wide variety of projects including formation of the FTS media unit and graphics hub; the start-up of a promotion unit for MyNetwork TV; and the creative marketing launch of numerous test shows, the most successful of which was The Wendy Williams Show.

Lyndon joined FTS in 1995 as VP, Creative Director for the group’s Los Angeles station, KTTV-FOX 11, before moving on to FOX’s network side for a short period as a Senior VP, Creative Director where she was tasked with creating a new unit within the marketing department. Previously, she worked at WBBM-TV, Chicago where she worked her way up from Promotion Producer to Creative Director, preceded by stints at WFAA-TV and WFAA-AM, Dallas and KYND-AM, Houston. Lyndon’s long relationship with broadcasting started in the mid-1970s in Paris, Texas. She graduated from North Texas State University (now the University of North Texas) with a B.A. in Radio/Television/Film.

Expected to be the largest edition yet of the annual conference, the 5th Annual PromaxBDA STATION SUMMIT will take place on June 23-26 at The Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas. More than 1,200 station managers and promotion and marketing executives will come together to discuss the state of the local broadcasting industry, explore new best practices for marketing, and meet with their networks, syndicators, and station groups to prepare for a successful upcoming season. .

Participating network partners include: ABC Broadcasting, CBS Television Network,FOX Broadcasting, NBC Broadcasting, Telemundo, and The CW.

Studio partners set to attend include: CBS Television Distribution, Debmar-Mercury, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution, Sony Pictures Television, Twentieth Television, and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

Jonathan Kite, star of Warner Bros. Television’s 2 Broke Girls, will host the 2015 PROMAXBDA LOCAL AWARDS on June 25, celebrating outstanding achievement in local broadcast promotion and marketing.

Link to complete program: stationsummit.org

PromaxBDA is a member association representing more than 10,000 companies and individuals from major media organizations, marketing agencies, research companies, strategic and creative vendors and technology providers around the globe.

