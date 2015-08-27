Verizon FiOS Launches Entertainment Studios’ Justice Central.TV Network

August 27, 2015 – Los Angeles, CA – Entertainment Studios, Inc., (www.es.tv) one of the largest independent producers and distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations, and owner of seven 24-hour HD cable networks, has reached an agreement with Verizon FiOS for distribution of its JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV cable television network.

Court enthusiasts will now be able to access the only 24/7 dedicated legal and news cable television network effective today. FiOS customers can enjoy watching all their favorite Emmy Award-winning judges and nominated court shows, featuring the biggest names in law.

“JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV represents a successful, and underserved genre,” said Terry Denson, Vice President of Content Strategy and Acquisition. “Our customers now have the perfect destination for a wide variety of the best court shows available to them around the clock from the largest producer of television court programming.”

“Since we launched the network in December, 2012, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, has consistently delivered double digit growth in all key day parts, said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Entertainment Studios. “I am very proud of our expanding relationship with Verizon FiOS and highly confident their subscribers will enjoy the network.”

Verizon FiOS customers will get full access to the thousands of hours of the Entertainment Studios court programming library, including:

· JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN – Television viewers know Judge Mablean from the television show ‘Divorce Court,’ where Judge Mablean presided as the Judge for seven seasons (1999-2006).

· AMERICA’S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS – Nominated for an Emmy Award, this is the next generation of court shows. Judge Ross shows litigants how they can responsibly deal with their disputes and understand the consequences of their actions.

· JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ – Three-time Emmy Award winner Cristina Perez is back on the bench. Cristina is the ultimate crossover host, who appeals to audiences everywhere.

· SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN – Twice elected as a county court judge in Miami, Judge Karen Mills-Francis is known for her feisty, full-of-life personality and passionate advocacy for families and children.

· WE THE PEOPLE WITH GLORIA ALLRED – The biggest name in law has assumed the gavel. Nominated for an Emmy Award, Gloria Allred has been the real-life advocate and leader in conflict resolution and now she is the star of an explosive court show.

· THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT – Two-time Emmy-nominated host Judge Glenda Hatchett presided as Judge on JUDGE HATCHETT for a total of fourteen seasons on the air. JUDGE HATCHETT won a Prism Award for Best Unscripted Non-Fiction Series or Special for Television.

The seven Entertainment Studios 24/7 HD cable television networks, now all available on Verizon FiOS include:

Cars.TV - This Emmy Award-winning and adrenaline-pumping network showcases the collectors, designers, innovators, and the ultimate car enthusiasts! (www.Cars.tv)

Comedy.TV - A network dedicated to today’s funniest comedians, featuring a mix of live concert performances, talk and variety shows, sitcoms and movies. (www.Comedy.tv)

ES.TV - A network dedicated to entertainment news, variety shows, celebrity profiles and today’s hottest superstars. (www.es.tv)

MyDestination.TV - A network dedicated to the best in travel featuring fun, exciting, exotic must-see destinations around the world. (www.MyDestination.tv)

Pets.TV - A network dedicated to pet lovers everywhere. PETS.TV celebrates the pets we love and the people who love them. Pet News, Pet Care, Pet Health and Pet Lifestyles! (www.Pets.tv)

Recipe.TV - A network dedicated to famous chefs, amazing recipes, and delicious cuisine from around the world. (www.Recipe.tv)

Justice Central.TV - A network dedicated to Emmy Award-winning court shows, legal news, and the world’s biggest trials. (www.JusticeCentral.tv)

About Entertainment Studios

Entertainment Studios, Inc. owns seven 24-hour HD cable networks: PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, and JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV. The company also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 38 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded the company in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Denver, and Raleigh. For more information, visit: www.es.tv

About Verizon Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York, employs a diverse workforce of 178,500 and generated more than $127 billion in 2014 revenues. Verizon Wireless operates America’s most reliable wireless network, with 109.5 million retail connections nationwide. Verizon also provides converged communications, information and entertainment services over America’s most advanced fiber-optic network, and delivers integrated business solutions to customers worldwide. For more information, visit: www.verizon.com/news/.