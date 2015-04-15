Verizon FiOS and Gaiam TV Partner to Launch Gaiam TV Fit & Yoga

BOULDER, CO April 15 -- Verizon FiOS and Gaiam TV, an innovator of online streaming yoga and inspirational video content, are announcing the launch of Gaiam TV Fit & Yoga, a subscription-based Video On Demand (VOD) service providing Verizon FiOS customers with access to premium yoga and fitness training at home on the television, and on the go with the FiOS Mobile App.

Gaiam TV Fit & Yoga offers customers access to fitness programs from the world’s best yoga instructors and fitness trainers, including Rodney Yee, Leslie Sansone and Shiva Rea.

“Gaiam TV Fit & Yoga delivers a wide variety of alternative exercise options that offer solutions for the healthy and eco-conscious lifestyle,” said Eric Velez, Verizon’s senior manager for new product development. “Our customers can enjoy the on-demand programming in their homes or at a park, without the hassle of going to a gym. We think this is going to be a big hit with FiOS customers.”

“By partnering with Verizon FiOS, we are able to make a premium selection of our yoga and fitness content available to their subscribers who may be searching for ways to stay fit and live more balanced lives,” says Jaymi Bauer, Gaiam TV CMO.

With more than 100 programs available, Gaiam TV Fit & Yoga offers something for all fitness levels, interests and demographics. Program choices include cardio, pilates, yoga, meditation, pre- and postnatal exercise, sculpting and toning, walking, circuit training and dance, as well as programs tailored for certain health conditions including arthritis and stress-related illnesses.

“We refer to yoga as a practice because it requires us to be always evolving and growing, yearning and learning while being patient with ourselves. To be able to guide people in their practice right where they are, even if they can’t be in the studio with me, gives me great joy,” says internationally renowned yoga instructor Rodney Yee. “I’m very proud to be a part of Gaiam TV Fit & Yoga.”

The collection of content on Gaiam TV Fit & Yoga will expand throughout the year and is accessible via Verizon TV at home and FiOS mobile platforms inside and outside of the home on a variety of compatible devices. Verizon FiOS customers can subscribe to Gaiam TV Fit & Yoga for $7.99 per month.

About Verizon:

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York, is a global leader in delivering broadband and other wireless and wireline communications services to consumer, business, government and wholesale customers. Verizon Wireless operates America’s most reliable wireless network, with more than 108 million retail connections nationwide. Verizon also provides converged communications, information and entertainment services over America’s most advanced fiber-optic network, and delivers integrated business solutions to customers worldwide. A Dow 30 company with more than $127 billion in 2014 revenues, Verizon employs a diverse workforce of 177,300. For more information, visit www.verizon.com/news/.

About Gaiam TV:

Gaiam TV is a streaming video subscription service that offers exclusive, ad-free streaming of over 7,000 films, documentaries and original programs dedicated to transformational media, alternative knowledge, personal growth and spirituality, featuring luminaries like Deepak Chopra, Wayne Dyer, the Dalai Lama and renowned yoga, fitness and wellness instructors like Rodney Yee, Seane Corn, Mari Winsor and more. With the MyYoga channel, Gaiam TV is the world’s largest online yoga and fitness resource. Gaiam TV is a division of Gaiam, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA). For more information, visit www.GaiamTV.com.