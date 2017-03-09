Verizon Digital Media Services and Pontis Technologies bring leading OTT and CDN services to media and entertainment leaders in the Latin American region

Verizon Digital Media Services and Pontis Technologies are pleased to announce a multi-year partnership that will make over-the-top (OTT) and content delivery network (CDN) services on the leading end-to-end digital media platform from Verizon Digital Media Services available to broadcasters and content publishers throughout Latin America. The Uplynk Video Streaming service and Edgecast Content Delivery Network from Verizon Digital Media Services will now be integrated into the Pontis CloudTV platform, ultimately enabling viewers in the region to experience live, linear and VOD streams in high, TV-like quality on mobile and connected devices.



"With the newly enhanced Pontis CloudTV platform, broadcasters, networks and content creators in Latin America will now have a simplified option to create and distribute online video," said Ralf Jacob, president of Verizon Digital Media Services. "Just as importantly, they will also have access to the best network -- which we continue to expand internationally across five continents -- to reliably distribute digital media, at scale."



The strategic alliance will allow local broadcasters and content publishers to receive an outstanding level of service and product offerings.



"Working with Verizon Digital Media Services allows us to continue innovating and adding value to our regional deployments, growing our team of professionals in Latin America and now offering a complete portfolio of video cloud services through a unique global CDN and a world leader in video streaming capability," said Leonardo Gioino, president of Pontis Technologies. "The appetite for OTT content continues to flourish within the region, and together with Verizon, we will ensure that this demand can be met -- without compromising quality or cost."



The Uplynk Video Streaming service and Edgecast Content Delivery Network together ensure that the highest quality video can be successfully delivered to any mobile or connected device on a global scale. The Uplynk Video Streaming service simplifies the video ecosystem by utilizing one simplified workflow to ingest, format, insert targeted ads and optimize the delivery of OTT content. With more than 3,000 interconnection partners, a dynamic worldwide points of presence infrastructure and ever-increasing network capacity, the Edgecast Content Delivery Network serves as the foundation to deliver content reliably and securely anywhere in the world.



Verizon Digital Media Services has continued to make significant long-term investments in Latin America. In 2016, it launched six new points of presence -- in Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Peru and Argentina -- on the Edgecast Content Delivery Network.



A leader in innovation in OTT, IPTV, cable and broadcast TV solution offerings since 2010, Pontis recently announced a rebrand of its corporate image and website.



About Pontis Technologies

Pontis Technologies is an international company, leader in the development and integration of telecommunication and television systems in LATAM, with strong specialization in Cloud OTT Video, IP, Digital and Broadcast TV, content delivery and acceleration solutions, wireless technologies, and home networking solutions.



Driven by a dynamic executive group, and the experience and a talented and experienced team of professionals with vast expertise in video engineering, networking, wireless technologies and digital media, Pontis Technologies has been fundamental in the development of operators in LATAM, deploying innovative projects since 2010.



For more information visit www.pontis.tv



About Verizon Digital Media Services

Verizon Digital Media Services is the industry's only single, end-to-end digital media platform that can prepare, deliver, display and monetize online content. The platform is built on the world's largest, most connected network, and has over 100 points of presence on five continents, ensuring high-quality viewing of digital content on any device, anytime, anywhere. The company provides the foundational components in the websites, apps and OTT video services for many of the world's largest publishers, media companies and enterprises. Verizon Digital Media Services is part of AOL Inc. Learn more about how Verizon Digital Media Services continues to change the way the world watches at www.verizondigitalmedia.com.



