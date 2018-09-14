Veritone Now Features Complete AI-Driven Digital Asset Management and Monetization Solution for Live and Archived Broadcasts in the Cloud

AMSTERDAM IBC2018 — Sept. 14, 2018 — Veritone® Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive solutions, today announced that the company has expanded the integration of its aiWARE™ operating system for AI with asset management solutions from Wazee Digital, a leader in cloud-native video management and licensing services, and now a Veritone company. Veritone is leveraging its recent acquisition of Wazee Digital to create an end-to-end, AI-driven digital asset management and monetization solution in a secure cloud environment for live and archived broadcasts.

aiWARE works in combination with Wazee Digital Core, an enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) digital asset management system, and Digital Media Hub, a SaaS solution that allows video content to be captured in a central location and made immediately available for global access. aiWARE automatically generates relevant intelligent metadata within Core and Digital Media Hub that will enhance advanced searches of vast archives, improving operational efficiency and improving the discoverability and usability of valuable media content.

Core and Digital Media Hub customers have the opportunity to enrich their valuable content more intelligently — and more efficiently — than ever before by gleaning additional information from their assets through automated metadata extraction powered by AI. Integrating Core with the aiWARE operating system unlocks access to hundreds of cognitive engines across 16 classes, including facial recognition, object recognition, audio fingerprinting, OCR, translation, and more. With Veritone's proprietary Conductor orchestration technology, aiWARE can route media to the most appropriate engines to optimize metadata extraction from the content. Now rights holders, content owners, and other users of Core and Digital Media Hub can choose from best-of-breed engines curated for their individual use cases.

"Asset management augmented by AI helps organizations analyze, share, and index their media offerings automatically, leading to streamlined workflows and enhanced discovery experiences," said Hong Bui, senior vice president, product development, Veritone. "aiWARE gives customers access to a wide range of advanced cognitive engines and applications that seamlessly integrate with their digital media archives. As a result, they can build purpose-driven workflows that can help improve operational efficiencies, optimize ad and sponsorship verification, repurpose content, enhance competitive research, unlock hidden revenue streams, and more."

aiWARE has processed over 5.5 million hours of video and audio content during the first six months of 2018, servicing over 625 accounts as of month ending, June 2018. Wazee Digital Core has about 25 million video assets under secure management, primarily in the media and entertainment space, for content owners and rights holders as diverse as major studios, governmental departments, broadcasters, sports federations, news archives, and many more.

Visitors can see a demo of the aiWARE-Core solution at IBC2018 Sept. 14-18 on Stand 5.A09. More information about Veritone's products and services is available at www.veritone.com. More information about Wazee Digital's products and services is available at www.wazeedigital.com.

# # #

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) has created the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence. Veritone's aiWARE™ operating system leverages the power of cognitive computing to transform and analyze audio, video and other data sources in an automated manner to generate actionable insights. The Veritone platform provides customers ease, speed and accuracy at low cost. Veritone has been among the first to be recognized by AWS for Machine Learning Expertise, and has been recognized by Oracle for Excellence in Application Development. To learn more, visit Veritone.com and interact with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Wazee Digital, a Veritone® Company

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries — all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the integration of Wazee's Core and Digital Media Hub solutions with Veritone's aiWARE operating system and the expected benefits to customers, the amount of surveillance video expected to be captured daily in 2019, and the Company's ability to readily add new capabilities from the Veritone platform to the Redact application. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone's SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/WazeeDigital/180914WazeeDigital.docx

Visit Veritone and Wazee Digital at IBC2018, Stand 5.A09

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Veritoneinc%20Features%20AI-Driven%20DAM%20and%20Monetization%20Solution%20for%20Live%20and%20Archived%20Broadcasts%20in%20the%20Cloud%20@Wazee_Digital%20@IBCShow%20-%20http://bit.ly/2p4Sw1F

Follow Veritone:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/veritoneinc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/veritone-inc-/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/veritoneinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8PfWDmpgY25mpz0rpRiFMw