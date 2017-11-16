VEMOX Offers a Chance to Win Amazing Prizes, Including Tickets to See Chyno Miranda Live

West Palm Beach, FL– November 16, 2017 –VEMOX, Olympusat’s OTT TV Everywhere app that offers the ultimate entertainment experience for the Hispanic family, is inviting its viewers to enter theChyno presented byVEMOXSweepstakesfor a chance to win one of thirty incredible prizes, including tickets to see Chyno Miranda live at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami, FL, on Saturday, December 16, 2017.

Participating is simple, theChyno presented byVEMOXSweepstakeswill run fromNovember 1 to December 1, 2017. Toenter the sweepstakes, all potential candidates musttext theword “VEMOX” to94253orcomplete the online entry form and accept the rules of participation by visitingvemox.com/chyno.

All eligible participants will have the opportunity to win one of thirty highly-desirable prizes that include VIP and mezzanine level tickets to see Chyno Miranda & Guaco, Oculus Rift VR Headsets, Beats EP Headphones, autographed pictures by Chyno Miranda,one-year subscriptions toVEMOXand cash prizes.

The Grand Prize winner will receive two VIP tickets to see Chyno Miranda & Guaco, backstage passes to meet Chyno Miranda before the concert, airfare, transportation to the event andhotel accommodations for the winner and a guest, as well as one Amazon Fire Stick with a one-year subscription toVEMOX.

“We are thrilled to partner with Chyno Miranda to offer fans the opportunity to meet the artist and see him live in concert. Chynois currently one of the most recognizable celebrities in the Latin music industry; known for some of the most catchy and popular hits in the past decade,”stated, Carlos Lopez, VP of Marketing and Communications at Olympusat. “AsVEMOXgains more popularity among the Hispanic community in the U.S., we continue to support Hispanic talent offering a wider selection of multiculturalentertainment.”

All prize winners will be selected in a random drawing on December 5, 2017, in accordance with the official rules of theChyno presented byVEMOXSweepstakes.VEMOXis available on Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick.VEMOX is a trademark of Olympusat, Inc.

To learn more about VEMOX, please visit: vemox.com

Olympusat - Editorial Contact:

Jesús Piñango

561-249-5228

jesus@olympusat.com

###