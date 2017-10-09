VEMOX™ invites the press to get to know more about Chyno Miranda

West Palm Beach, FL – October 9, 2017 – VEMOX™, the OTT TV Everywhere app that offers the ultimate entertainment experience for the Hispanic family, will host a media mixer between the local press and the Hispanic superstar, Chyno Miranda, at the Olympusat Corporate office in City Place, West Palm Beach. The internationally-known artist will take this opportunity to answer questions about his solo career and his upcoming international tour.

Chyno Miranda is currently one of the most recognizable personalities in the Latin music industry. Known for major hits such as Andas En Mi Cabezaft. Daddy Yankee, Me Voy Enamorando ft. Farruko, Niña Bonita, Tu Angelito, Lo Que No Sabes Tú, El Poeta, Regálame un Muack¸ among others musical hits that earn him over 2.5 billion views and over 20 million social media followers.

As a solo artist, Chyno offers an original repertoire that includes popular hits, such as Quédate Conmigo ft. Wisin and Gente de Zona which is also popular in a salsa version, and Tú Me Elevas¸as well as successful collaborations, including Bailar Contigoft. 3BALLMTY& El Jova, and Vamo’ A La Calle Remixft.Carlos Baute.

Events such as the media mixer sponsored by VEMOX, serve as a platform to inform Chyno’s loyal fans more details about his upcoming international tour. During his stay, the artist will record a special presentation for Ultra Fiesta, hosted by Luis Jairala, in which he will answer questions regarding his career and upcoming performances. His new tour as a soloist will take him to some of the biggest stages including Miami, Lima, Santiago, and Orlando, among other cities in the U.S. and Latin America. The press conference will take place on October 13th at the Olympusat Corporate office in City Place, West Palm Beach.



Chyno’s International trajectory

Chyno has performed in some of the most iconic stages throughout the world, including the Madison Square Garden, the Staples Center, the American Airlines Arena, the Fillmore and House of Blues, the Quinta Vergara in Chile, the TROXY in London and Palacio Vista Alegre in Madrid. His last tour, as part of Chino y Nacho, sold-out over 100 venues in Latin America, the United States, and Europe.

Critically-acclaimed throughout his career and as part of the tropical pop duo Chino y Nacho, he received multiple accolades, including the Latin Grammy, in 2010, for Best Urban Music Album, the Antorcha de Oro and Antorcha de Plata at the Viña del Mar Music Festival, four Billboard awards, five Premios Lo Nuestro, two Premios Tu Mundo, among other recognitions at Premios Juventud, Premios Heat and the BMI Latin Awards. The artist also performed on multiple occasions at several awards shows and ceremonies.

His single, Quédate Conmigo, already has over 44 million hits and topped the popularity charts in Venezuela and Ecuador a week after its release. The songs have also been streamed millions of times, placing in the Top 5 sales on iTunes, the # 2 spot in the U.S. and the # 4 spot on Spotify's Global Viral chart.

To follow CHYNO Miranda on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chynomiranda/

To learn more about VEMOX™, please visit vemox.com.





