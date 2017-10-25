VEMOX expands its educational offering with MedicosTV

West Palm Beach, FL – October 25, 2017 – As part of its industry leading efforts to provide the Hispanic market with a wide selection of multicultural entertainment, Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish and English-language networks, has announced the addition of MedicosTV to VEMOX™, the company’s OTT TV Everywhere solution.

VEMOX, Olympusat’s cost efficient and reliable OTT solution, now offers its viewers the ability to watch MedicosTV, a Spanish-language live channel dedicated to health and wellness. As an educational and reliable source, MedicosTV provides trustworthy information on health topics, offering on-air, online, written, and interactive advice from certified physicians and healthcare professionals in their specialized fields.

“We believe that many illnesses, conditions, and sickness can be fully prevented if practical medical advice and education is fully available to the Hispanic community in the United States in their native language,” stated Fernando M. Larez, Marketing Operations, Partner of MedicosTV. “Our mission is to help improve the health and wellness of the Hispanic community by educating them on important health topics with helpful tips from certified medical practitioners; which in time could save millions of dollars in unnecessary healthcare costs.”

Aurora Bacquerie, VP of Channel Relations at Olympusat, added: “The distribution partnership with MedicosTV widens VEMOX’s programming options, serving as a useful tool for all Hispanics interested in the medical field.”

VEMOX successfully combines technology and content giving unlimited access to over 60 Spanish-language live channels and thousands of hours of on-demand movies, series and entertainment. VEMOX is available on Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Google Play, the Apple Store and on many leading Smart TVs such as Samsung and LG. VEMOX is a trademark of Olympusat, Inc.

For more information on MedicosTV, please visit medicostv.com

To learn more about VEMOX™, please visit vemox.com

