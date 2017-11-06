VEMOX Expands its Adrenaline-packed Content with INSIGHT TV

West Palm Beach, FL – November 6, 2017 – As part of its industry-leading efforts to provide the Hispanic market with a wider selection of multicultural entertainment, Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish and English-language networks, has announced the addition of INSIGHT TV to VEMOX™, the company’s OTT TV Everywhere solution.

VEMOX, Olympusat’s cost-efficient and reliable OTT solution, now offers its audience the ability to watch INSIGHT TV, a sport and entertainment channel committed to bringing first class adventure travel and extreme sports to viewers worldwide. Specifically designed to offer free-spirited content, INSIGHT TV’s programming features vivid cinematography and outdoor entertainment, through popular programs such as MTB Heroes, Street Art Challenge, and F2 Tackling Europe.

“VEMOX is devoted to delivering top-notch programming that reflects the richness of Hispanic culture, not only in the U.S. but also in Latin America. We are really excited to showcase INSIGHT TV, an entertainment, actions sports, and lifestyle network, to our audience,” said Aurora Bacquerie, Vice President of Channel Acquisitions.

Graeme Stanley, Commercial Director of INSIGHT TV adds, “This year we have signed a number of key distribution deals with major operators across the world. Our high-quality content appeals to all demographics in all territories and we want to give TV viewers globally the chance to experience INSIGHT TV.”

INSIGHT TV creates and commissions non-scripted, long form, high-quality series producing compelling content that takes the viewer on a journey to explore, be educated and entertained. INSIGHT TV’s range of programming demonstrates the very best of UHD.

VEMOX successfully combines technology and content giving unlimited access to over 60 Spanish-language live channels and thousands of hours of on-demand movies, series, and entertainment. VEMOX is available on Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Google Play, the Apple Store and on many leading Smart TVs such as Samsung and LG. VEMOX is a trademark of Olympusat, Inc.

