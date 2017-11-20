VEMOX Adds More Spanish Entertainment with the Addition of Three Channels from Spain

West Palm Beach, FL– November 20, 2017 – Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish and English-language networks, has announced the addition of three news channels from Spain, distributed in America by ATM Broadcast, to VEMOX™, the OTT TV Everywhere solution.

VEMOX, Olympusat’s cost-efficient and reliable OTT solution, now offers its viewers the ability to watch three of Spain’s most popular channels,CincoMAS,Non StopPeopleandIberalia.The addition of these networks provides users with unlimited access to top-quality Spanish entertainment that ranges from the latest trends and fan-favorite series to shooting sports and outdoor recreation.

“VEMOX’s rapid growth provides a step forward in the distribution of our channels in America,” stated Evaristo Cobos López, CEO of ATM Broadcast. "We look forward to meeting the needs of allVEMOXusers that are looking for high-quality and innovative content."

AuroraBacquerie, VP of Channel Acquisitions at Olympusat, added: “We are pleased to add the channels ATM Broadcast represent in America toVEMOX. This distribution partnership provides our viewers with even more entertainment options to choose from.”

The channels ATM Broadcast distributes that are now available onVEMOXare:

CincoMAS: The international HD channel of the Mediaset España group, which brings together the most successful television stars in Spain and which are now within reach of the Spanish-speaking community of the America. Its content offer includes large daily magazines live, series, miniseries, innovative programs andfactuals, as well as the daily and live broadcast of Informativos Telecinco, the leading news services in Spain.

Non StopPeople: The first TV channel in Spain made by and for young people, becoming a platform for the most restless, dynamic and demanding audiences. Programming includes the latest news and trends, all told with a unique and modern approach.

Iberalia: A TV channel dedicated to the great outdoors, featuring exclusive documentaries on hunting, fishing, trekking and more. As the leading outdoors sports channel in Europe, Iberalia is ideal for those devoted to sportsmanship and adventure.

VEMOXsuccessfully combines technology and content providing access to over 60 Spanish-language live channels and thousands of hours of on-demand entertainment.VEMOXis available on Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Google Play, the Apple Store and on many leading Smart TVs such as Samsung and LG.VEMOX is a trademark of Olympusat, Inc.

