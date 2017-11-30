VCTA Inducts New Board Chair

RICHMOND, Va., November 28, 2017 – The Virginia Cable Telecommunications Association (VCTA) has named J.D. Myers, II chair of the VCTA board. Myers, senior vice president and region manager of the Virginia region of Cox Communications, has been a member of the VCTA board since 2014. He was inducted as chair at the organization’s annual trade show, the Virginia Cable Show.



In his current role at Cox, Myers is responsible for all of Cox’s operations in Hampton Roads, Northern Virginia, Fredericksburg and Roanoke. Prior to this position, he served as Cox’s market vice president of Northern Virginia operations; vice president of Cox Business Services, where he led the company’s fastest growing commercial services business division; and vice president of residential and retail sales for Cox Virginia.



“This is a vital leadership role and we know J.D. is the right choice to lead our efforts,” said Ray LaMura, president, VCTA. “His background speaks for itself; J.D. has unsurpassable industry expertise, is heavily involved in the community and has achieved impressive accolades to boot. We’re looking forward to watching the board thrive under his leadership.”



In addition to his VCTA board service, he also serves on the board of directors of the Virginia Business Council, the Hampton Roads Regional Council for GO Virginia, the Hampton Roads Business Roundtable and as a member of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Blueprint Virginia 2025 Steering Committee. He is a trustee of the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce, on the Board of Trustees for the George Mason University Foundation and is a member of the board of the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC), where he is a national career mentor of future business leaders.



“Helping connect the Commonwealth has been a mantra behind my work history, and chairing the board of an important association like VCTA is a natural extension of that effort,” said Myers. “I’m excited for the opportunity to support VCTA in this new position, putting my experience to work to help Virginia remain a worldwide leader in broadband and telecommunications.”



Myers has been recognized multiple times by CableFax, the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) and Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) for his commitment to diversity, employee development and impact in telecommunications. In 2017, he was named among CableFAX’s Most Influential Minorities in Cable Communications for the fourth year in a row.



A military veteran, Myers holds dual Masters in Business Administration in Finance and in Marketing from American University, as well as a B.S., Business Administration, degree from American University and an Associate of Arts, Electrical Engineering Technology, from Regis University.



About Virginia Cable Telecommunications Association:

The VCTA, established in 1966, serves as the trade association for the cable telecommunications industry in Virginia. Association membership is comprised of cable systems serving more than 2 million subscribers in Virginia along with over 100 Associate members who provide goods and services to the cable telecommunications industry. The VCTA's mission is to support broadband and telecommunications services of member companies to the business community and state officials.