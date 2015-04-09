Vantrix Enhances Open Transcoding Pipeline with Vanguard Video HEVC Codec

MONTREAL, Canada – April 9, 2015 - Vantrix, a global provider of media optimization and delivery solutions to mobile and video service providers, today announced that its open transcoding pipeline now supports Vanguard Video’s V.265 software codec. Renowned for its superior quality, powerful real-time scalability, and robust feature set, V.265 provides OEMs in a variety of different markets a flexible and innovative HEVC codec engine.

“Vantrix Media Platform offers an integrated, API-based, open virtualized transcoding solution,” said Jean Mayrand, CEO and president of Vantrix Corporation. “Our component-based architecture is open to third-party plug-ins and with new support for the Vanguard HEVC codec, we can enable our customers to deliver even higher quality video at the lowest bitrates.”

“Vanguard Video V.265 offers superior quality and performance for video transcoding,” said Raul Diaz, CEO Vanguard Video. “Now that the Vantrix Media Platform supports our SDK, customers now have even more ways to experience our industry-leading quality advancements.”

Vantrix Media Platform is a software-defined video processing, optimization, caching and analytics platform deployed as a turnkey appliance for deployment on-premises or in the cloud. Built on OpenStack for virtualization, including graphics processing, it offers a modular, pluggable and extensible architecture for video transcoding and optimizing media experiences via adaptive bitrate streaming for delivery to TVs, PCs and mobile devices. A single server can run concurrent applications, such as live and video on demand (VoD) transcoding, DRM encryption, file packaging and streaming, with selectable resource assignments for different uses.

Vantrix will be demonstrating its Vantrix Media Platform at NAB 2015 in Las Vegas Booth SU12115.

About Vantrix Corporation

Vantrix software enables content owners and service operators to optimize their media processing operations and give their customers high-quality media experiences on any device, at the lowest possible cost. Pioneers in media optimization since 1994, Vantrix technology is helping top mobile operators and video service providers across the globe successfully converge traditional linear business models with OTT multiscreen delivery. Vantrix Media Platform is a software-defined video-processing, optimization, caching and analytics platform that can be deployed as a turnkey appliance on premise or in the cloud. Visit www.vantrix.com

Media Contact:Lindsay Stril teamvantrix@voxuspr.com 253.444.5443

About Vanguard Video

Vanguard Video is a supplier of professional, broadcast quality H.265/HEVC and H.264 codec technologies to top tier customers around the world. With deep codec expertise, unparalleled performance and quality, and world class support, Vanguard Video has helped its customers capitalize on many first to market opportunities by pioneering advanced compression technologies including the release of the world’s first commercially deployed H.265/HEVC service. Vanguard Video technologies support a wide range of platforms including software implementations for x86 and ARM microprocessors and OpenCL acceleration for GPUs. Click here to learn more about V.265 v3.0 or other Vanguard Video technologies.

Media Contact: Christina Botkins info@vanguardvideo.com +1 (650) 961-3098