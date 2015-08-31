Vantrix, C360 and ImmerVision Showcase Live 6K 360-Degree Broadcast

MONTREAL, Canada – August 31st, 2015 - Vantrix, a global provider of media optimization and delivery solutions to video and mobile service providers, announced today that it will be showcasing the world’s first demo of live 360° broadcast video using a 6K single panomorph lens on C360’s broadcast camera system. This demo, along with live HD immersive 360° videos streamed in real-time on TVs, VR head-mounted displays and mobile devices, will be featured at IBC 2015 (Stand 14.J06) taking place in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

This breakthrough panomorph super-wide angle single lens, designed by ImmerVision for C360, allows broadcasters to capture and stream live 360° videos without panning or stitching. Users can view 360° broadcasted events live, in full HD, from multiple angles and views on a second screen across multiple platforms including: TVs, VR displays and mobile devices—all from one single video source.

“Vantrix is excited to partner with ImmerVision and C360 to offer a breakthrough integrated live HD streaming solution for 360-degree experiences,” said Jean Mayrand, CEO and president of Vantrix Corporation. “Our ultra-high-density media processing solution provides the power to optimize immersive, real-time multiscreen video experiences for consumers.”

“Collaborating with Vantrix and C360 ensures that broadcasters have access to a complete end-to-end solution–capturing and delivering live 360° HD content with a single panomorph lens camera,” said Pascale Nini, president and CEO of ImmerVision. “For the first time, TV viewers will have an immersive viewing experience and the ability to access 360° HD content through their second screens on their TVs, computers, VR headsets and mobile devices.”

“Imagine seeing a football game, auto race, boxing match or concert from the best seat in the house broadcasted live in 360° on your TV at home. Then imagine discovering new details from different angles on your VR headset, smartphone or tablet, as if you were there live,” said Evan Wimer, CEO of C360. “Broadcasters have an opportunity to leverage the C360, Vantrix and ImmerVision team solution to deliver an immersive 360° experience to their viewers.”

Vantrix Media Platform is a software-defined video processing, optimization, caching and analytics platform deployed as a turnkey appliance for deployment on-premises or in the cloud. Built on OpenStack for virtualization, it offers a modular, pluggable and extensible architecture for video transcoding and optimizing media experiences via adaptive bitrate streaming for delivery to TVs, PCs and mobile devices.

About Vantrix Corporation

Vantrix software enables content owners and service operators to optimize their media processing operations and give their customers high-quality media experiences on any device, at the lowest possible cost. Pioneers in media optimization since 1994, Vantrix technology is helping top mobile operators and video service providers across the globe successfully converge traditional linear business models with OTT multiscreen delivery. Vantrix Media Platform is a software-defined video-processing, optimization, caching and analytics platform that can be deployed as a turnkey appliance on premise or in the cloud. Visit www.vantrix.com

About ImmerVision

Leading innovation in 360-degree panoramic imaging, ImmerVision licenses its patented panomorph optical and software technology to global lens producers, product manufacturers and software developers. Panomorph lenses are the only ones that can be adapted to any camera, any sensor, and any consumer, commercial and government market. ImmerVision Enables is the recognized standard for 360-degree solutions and applications.www.immervisionenables.com

About C360 Technologies

A pioneer in “live” 360° video technology providing real-time video control to viewers by using 360-degree Live Broadcast Camera Systems. C360 engineers professional 360-degree camera systems that enable broadcasters, promoters and organizations to capture, record and stream live sports, music and events. With over 10 year’s experience in the broadcast industry, C360 has captured events for NASCAR, PGA, Turner Broadcasting/Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Networks to name a few. www.c360live.com

