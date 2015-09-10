Vantrix Announces Support for Intel® Visual Compute Accelerator at IBC 2015

MONTREAL, Canada and AMSTERDAM, Netherlands- September 10, 2015 - Vantrix, a global provider of media optimization and delivery solutions to video and mobile service providers, today announced support for its software-defined Vantrix Media Platform on the new Intel® Visual Compute Accelerator (Intel® VCA). Intel VCA brings breakthrough performance to the existing Intel® Xeon® processor E5 architecture for live and on-demand video processing for multiscreen experiences. Vantrix will preview support for Intel VCA at the International Broadcast Conference (IBC) in Amsterdam September 11-15, 2015, and is featured in the Intel booth (Stand 4.B72).

Using the accelerated virtualized graphics processing, Vantrix Media Platform running on Intel VCA can deliver simultaneous realtime VOD or live transcodes. The Intel VCA card contains 3 Intel® Xeon® processor E3 with Intel® IrisTM Pro graphics, and up to 96GB of DDR3 memory, combining the integrated Intel Xeon processor E3 graphics capabilities with Intel® Xeon® processor E5 compute power.

“Vantrix’s Media Platform running together with the Intel Visual Compute Accelerator achieves industry-leading performance for live and VOD transcoding, which is critical as the industry moves to 4K/UHD,” said Jean Mayrand, president of Vantrix Corporation. “The integration of our open modular, pluggable media workflow solution and our virtualized graphics processing, together with this new accelerator card from Intel, brings a new dimension of scalability to video processing.”

“The Intel Visual Compute Accelerator combined with the Vantrix Media Platform will bring new levels of efficiency and scalability to video transcoding for multiscreen delivery,” said Jim Blakley, General Manager of the Visual Cloud Group at Intel. “This new Intel visual compute acceleration card results in excellent TCO for price, performance and power per channel.”

Vantrix Media Platform is a software-defined video-processing, optimization, caching and analytics platform, available as a turnkey appliance for deployment on-premises, or in the cloud. Built on OpenStack for virtualization, it offers a modular, pluggable, and extensible architecture for video transcoding, and optimizing media experiences via adaptive bitrate streaming, for delivery to TVs, PCs and mobile devices.

About Vantrix Corporation

Vantrix software enables content owners and service operators to optimize their media processing operations and give their customers high-quality media experiences on any device, at the lowest possible cost. Pioneers in media optimization since 1994, Vantrix technology is helping top mobile operators and video service providers across the globe successfully converge traditional linear business models with OTT multiscreen delivery. Vantrix Media Platform is a software-defined video-processing, optimization, caching and analytics platform that can be deployed as a turnkey appliance on premise or in the cloud. Visit www.vantrix.com Intel and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

