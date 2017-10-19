SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2017)

Hollywood, Calif.

Oct. 23-26

Utah Scientific

Booth 212



Utah Scientific at SMPTE 2017



Hybrid Routing Switchers

At SMPTE 2017, Utah Scientific will show its IP/SDI hybrid solutions including multiviewing and new integrated playout offerings. With the new SMPTE standards now ratified, solutions for the transition to IP are more important than ever. Utah Scientific will have experts on hand to answer routing, multiviewer, distribution, and playout questions, whether SDI, 12G, or IP.



Company Overview:



Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software, and it set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



"Our customers have huge investment in their SDI workflows, so with the industry focus shifting to IP, our new hybrid solutions give them a feasible migration path. SMPTE visitors will see firsthand how our hybrid approach offers a future-proof and cost-effective solution for broadcasters making the switch to IP."

— Tom Harmon, President and CEO, Utah Scientific



Photo Caption: Utah Scientific 400 Series 3 Hybrid Router



