Utah Scientific Promotes From the Sales Team and Hires Industry Veteran as Replacement

SALT LAKE CITY — March 27, 2018 — Utah Scientific today announced that Michelle Maurice has been promoted to director of sales operations from her previous position as regional sales manager, and John Schilberg has been hired to fill the role of U.S. Central regional sales manager.

Maurice has been with Utah Scientific for 28 years and has worked her way up from technician to regional sales manager and now director of sales operations. In her new role, she will be able to continue driving sales growth while cultivating new client relationships.

“Michelle’s strong technical background and quick thinking make her uniquely qualified to fill this important position,” said Brett Benson, vice president of strategic accounts, Utah Scientific. “Her ability to always find a client’s best available options is invaluable and shows true talent.”

Maurice will be will be working alongside Benson and Utah Scientific’s Troy Davis, vice president of sales, to consult and direct support for regional sales managers across North America.

Schilberg has been hired as U.S. Central regional sales manager. Schilberg has broad industry experience, having worked as director of engineering and operations for TV stations, as vice president of technology for a station group, in sales at the dealer and manufacturer levels, and most recently as a researcher looking into where IP and OTT might take the industry. Schilberg will be covering 13 Central U.S. states from his office in Allen, Texas.

“John has an immense amount of experience in broadcast engineering and sales,” stated Benson. “His previous success in these capacities tells us he will be an asset to our team while providing a high level of understanding and satisfaction for any client needs.”

# # #

About Utah Scientific, Inc.

Utah Scientific is the world’s leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software. Utah Scientific set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

Visit Utah Scientific at the 2018 NAB Show, Booth SL6324

Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/UtahScientific/180327UtahScientific.docx

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/UtahScientific/UtahScientific-Michelle-Maurice.jpg

Photo Caption: Michelle Maurice, Director of Sales, Operations

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/UtahScientific/UtahScientific-JohnSchilberg.jpg

Photo Caption: John Schilberg, U.S. Central Regional Sales Manager

Follow Utah Scientific:

https://www.facebook.com/utahscientific/

https://twitter.com/UtahSci

https://www.linkedin.com/company/utah-scientific